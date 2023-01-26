How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball at Michigan on Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Now back on top of the national standings, No. 1 Purdue basketball hits the road for a matchup against Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center.

The Boilermakers end the season with six home games out of 10 Big Ten contests following their trip to Ann Arbor. A win over the Wolverines would give Purdue wins at Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 1 Purdue at Michigan

Who: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten)

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) What: The only road game for the Boilermakers before back-to-back matchups inside Mackey Arena.

The only road game for the Boilermakers before back-to-back matchups inside Mackey Arena. When: 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26.

9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26. Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FS1

FS1 TV Announcers: Jason Benetti, Bill Raftery

Jason Benetti, Bill Raftery Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 84 (SiriusXM), Ch. 84 (SXM App).

Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 84 (SiriusXM), Ch. 84 (SXM App). Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 1 after winning all three of its games last week. Michigan is unranked.

Purdue came in at No. 1 after winning all three of its games last week. Michigan is unranked. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Wednesday. Michigan is ranked No. 60 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Wednesday. Michigan is ranked No. 60 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan went 19-15 and 11-9 last season.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan went 19-15 and 11-9 last season. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Michigan with a 90-75 record, but the Boilermakers are 1-7 over their last eight games at the Crisler Center.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 61.4 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.8 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 rpg, 36.4 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.6 3-point FG pct

Michigan Wolverines

C Hunter Dickinson: 18.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 40.0 3-point FG pct

G Jett Howard: 14.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 38.2 3-point FG pct

G Kobe Bufkin: 12.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.4 spg

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 403-193 overall record with the program, including a 202-116 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Juwan Howard, Michigan: Howard, a former star player at Michigan in the early 1990s, is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Wolverines. He is 72-40 so far and 40-25 in Big Ten games.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Matt Painter Discusses Foul Calls on Zach Edey: "This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control." CLICK HERE

"This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control." Purdue Gearing up for Matchup With Dickinson, Michigan: Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads a Michigan team that's caused problems for Purdue in recent years. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Last season, he made a career-high four 3-pointers in an 82-58 win over the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads a Michigan team that's caused problems for Purdue in recent years. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Last season, he made a career-high four 3-pointers in an 82-58 win over the Boilermakers. Purdue Edges out Alabama for No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. CLICK HERE

Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. Boilers Survive Scare From Stingy Terrapin Defense: Purdue had 15 turnovers against Maryland in a 58-55 win on Sunday, escaping another Big Ten matchup that came down to the wire. The Terrapins executed a full-court press combined with zone and man-to-man defenses to slow down the Boilermakers, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half. CLICK HERE

Purdue had 15 turnovers against Maryland in a 58-55 win on Sunday, escaping another Big Ten matchup that came down to the wire. The Terrapins executed a full-court press combined with zone and man-to-man defenses to slow down the Boilermakers, who led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Purdue Basketball Holds off Maryland for 58-55 Win: Purdue held on for a three-point win against Maryland despite 15 turnovers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey was the only Boilermaker to score in double figures, notching 24 points while pulling down 16 rebounds. CLICK HERE

-----

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.