Best Boilermaker Moments of the Purdue-Indiana Rivalry Over the Last 30 Years
The Purdue-Indiana rivalry is among the best in college basketball. It's a battle between two of the premier programs in the Big Ten with plenty of rich history and tradition on the hardwood. Over the last 30 seasons, the Boilermakers have gotten the best of the Hoosiers.
Dating back to the 1994-95 season, Purdue owns a 32-23 record against Indiana, which includes a 15-4 mark in the last 19 meetings entering Friday night's clash at Mackey Arena.
With one of college basketball's top rivalry games returning this week, let's take a look back at some of best Boiler moments against Indiana over the last 30 years.
Chad Austin's corner 3-pointer in 1996
With time winding down in the second half and Purdue trailing Indiana 72-71, the Boilermakers defense forced a Hoosiers miss and got the ball to the other end of the court. After some good ball movement, Todd Foster found Chad Austin in the corner — WIDE OPEN — to make a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds remaining.
Purdue defeated Indiana 74-72 in Assembly Hall, a victory that propelled them to a third straight Big Ten regular season title. The Boilers finished that year with a 15-3 record in league play. Indiana was second in the standings at 13-5.
Chad Austin beats the buzzer ... again
By the time his career ended in West Lafayette, Austin was known as the "Hoosier Killer." Just one year after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against Indiana, the Purdue guard knocked down a buzzer-beating bucket in overtime to sink the Hoosiers in Bloomington again.
This time, coach Gene Keady called for everyone to clear out and allow Austin to go to work on IU defender Charlie Miller. Austin created space and hit a jumper with less than one second to play. That bucket lifted the Boilers to an 89-87 win at Assembly Hall.
Boilers end long losing streak in Bloomington
Purdue had a superior team to Indiana during the 2009-10 season, but it had been over a decade since the Boilers had won inside Assembly Hall. On Feb. 4, The seventh-ranked Boilermakers were pushed to their limits by an undermanned Indiana squad, trailing the Hoosiers 69-66 with under six minutes to play.
But Purdue responded nicely, put together a 9-0 run late and took a 78-75 lead in the closing seconds. A shot at the buzzer from Verdell Jones was off the mark and coach Matt Painter secured his first victory in Bloomington as a coach.
Jon Octeus "Baptizes the masses"
This play is probably one that still haunts the dreams of former Indiana forward Collin Hartman. In a 2015 meeting at Assembly Hall, Jon Octeus was responsible for one of the most impressive dunks witnessed in a Purdue uniform.
Early in the second half, Octeus was given a clear path to the basket and, like a freight train, he barreled down the lane to get to the rim. Hartman attempted to take a charge at the last second, but instead, Octeus threw down the jam with authority, posterizing the Indiana forward. The Boilers won that game 67-63.
Purdue claims 2017 Big Ten title on Senior Day
What's sweeter than beating your in-state rival? How about beating your in-state rival on Senior Day to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title? That was the case in 2017. when the Boilermakers won their 23rd conference championship with an 86-75 victory over Indiana.
At that point in time, Purdue and Indiana were tied for most league titles in Big Ten history, both having won 22. This broke the tie in favor of the Boilers, another reason to celebrate inside Mackey Arena that day. Painter's team would secure an outright title in the regular season finale, beating Northwestern 69-65 just a few days later.
Carsen Edwards: "I'm not playin'"
Much like Octeus' dunk in 2015, Carsen Edwards had a big-time moment in the rivalry game in Bloomington. In the 2018 matchup at Assembly Hall, the 5-foot-11 guard had one of the best dunks in the rivalry's history, throwing it down over Josh Newkirk.
Edwards stole a pass from Newkirk intended for Robert Johnson and raced to the other end of the floor. With a full head of steam, Edwards threw down a nasty one-handed slam and was fouled on the play. Immediately after the jam, Edwards could be seen saying, "I'm not playin'" to the Purdue bench. The Boilers defeated the Hoosiers 74-67.
Matt Haarms silences Assembly Hall crowd
During Purdue's 2019 trip to Bloomington, 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms had received some ... encouraging words ... from the Indiana student section throughout the game. But the Boiler big man broke the hearts of fans wearing the cream and crimson that afternoon.
In a low-scoring game, Carsen Edwards took a jump shot from the free throw line to try to beat Indiana. The shot was off the mark, but Haarms used his long arms to tip the ball in off the glass and lift the Boilermakers to a 48-46 win over the Hoosiers.
Zach Edey makes his first career 3-pointer
Zach Edey will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of college basketball. He had a number of incredibly accomplishments and memorable moments throughout his career in West Lafayette. And, yes, one of the moments everyone will talk about for years is his lone 3-pointer against Indiana.
In a home game at Mackey Arena in 2024, Edey entered the rivalry game having shot only one 3-pointer in his career. With Purdue leading 66-41, the 7-foot-4 center lingered around the arc after a pick-and-pop with Braden Smith. Edey banked in the shot and Mackey Arena erupted with shock and excitement. Purdue defeated Indiana 79-59.
