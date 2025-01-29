Purdue Calls on Fans to 'Black Out Mackey' for Rivalry Clash vs. Indiana
Purdue wants to create an elite environment for Friday's game against Indiana in West Lafayette. The basketball program is calling for fans to "black out Mackey" for the in-state rivalry clash between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers.
On Wednesday morning, Purdue's social media team sent out a message calling for a "Blackout" for the big game. The Boilers also "blacked out" Mackey during last year's meeting with the Hoosiers.
Purdue defeated Indiana 79-59 at Mackey Arena last year, sweeping the season series. The Boilermakers have won 15 of the last 19 meetings with the Hoosiers.
Purdue enters this matchup having won eight of its last nine games. Indiana, on the other hand, dropped both of its contests last week, falling to Northwestern and Maryland.
But coach Matt Painter expects Indiana to play with a lot of focus and energy when it enters the building Friday night.
"Always understand you're going to get their best effort. But you always prepare for somebody's best. Don't look at them and say, 'This guy is streaky.' ... Always take guys at their best," he said on Purdue Basketball Live.
"When you look at (Oumar) Ballo, you look at (Malik) Reneau, and (Mackenzie) Mgbako, they're very, very talented guys. Look at them at their best. Sometimes, when you're piecing a team together, you don't get everybody's best ... Those guys on their front line, they're tough to deal with. They have good guards — (Myles) Rice is a good player, Trey Galloway is a good two-way player, Luke Goode has really helped them."
Tipoff between Purdue and Indiana is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game airs on FOX.
