Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 5): First Taste of Conference Play Upcoming
After a busy Thanksgiving week, teams in the Big Ten will begin stepping into conference play this week. It'll be an interesting gauge to see where each team stands.
In this story:
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
The calendar has turned to December and you know what that means, Big Ten fans. We're about to get our first taste of conference play, with several league games taking place over the next two weeks.
Before we look ahead, though, how did the results from Feast Week change the Big Ten basketball power rankings? Oregon and Michigan were big risers while Indiana plummeted out of the top-five.
Here's the complete rundown as we prepare for Big Ten play this week:
1. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 8-0 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 11; Coaches: No. 11; KenPom: No. 29
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated No. 9 Arizona 103-88 on Nov. 15; Defeated Pitt 81-75 on Nov. 24.
- Last week: Defeated Chicago State 74-53.
- This week: vs. Michigan on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Marquette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: There was nothing overly impressive from Wisconsin last week, playing just one game and posting a convincing win over Chicago State. The Badgers have two significant challenges this week, playing a rising Michigan team and traveling to Milwaukee for a rivalry game against a talented Marquette squad. If Wisconsin remains undefeated after this week, it will be quite the accomplishment.
2. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 7-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP Poll: No. 8; Coaches Poll: No. 7; KenPom: No. 14
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 on Nov. 15; Defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 on Nov. 29.
- Last week: Defeated North Carolina State 71-61; Defeated Ole Miss 80-78.
- This week: at Penn State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Maryland on Sunday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: The Boilermakers took another Feast Week title back to West Lafayette, defeating North Carolina State and Ole Miss to win the Rady Children's Invitational. The new, smaller lineup appears to be working for Matt Painter and Trey Kaufman-Renn is thriving in the rotation, picking up Big Ten Player of the Week honors after averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in those two games.
3. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 8-0 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 12; Coaches: No. 10; KenPom: No. 19
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (up 4 spots)
- Best wins/worst loss: Defeated No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 on Nov. 26; Defeated San Diego State 78-68 on Nov. 27; Defeated No. 9 Alabama 83-81 on Nov. 30.
- Last week: Defeated Texas A&M 80-70; Defeated San Diego State 78-68; Defeated Alabama 83-81.
- This week: at USC on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. UCLA on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Oregon had an impressive run in the Players Era Festival, picking up three huge wins over Texas A&M, San Diego State and Alabama. Guards TJ Bamba and Keeshawn Barthelemy provided big sparks for the Ducks, combing for 72 points in games against the Aztecs and Crimson Tide. Right now, Oregon is playing as well as any team in the Big Ten.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: No. 19; Coaches: No. 17; KenPom: No. 15
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated No. 19 Arkansas 90-77 on Nov. 28.
- Last week: Defeated Little Rock 92-34; Defeated Arkansas 90-77.
- This week: at Northwestern on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Beating a ranked Arkansas team on a neutral floor was the first signature win of the season for Illinois. The Illini got the job done behind the 3-point line, connecting on 15-of-31 shots from distance. The tandem of Tomislav Ivisic and Kasparas Jakucionis continues to shine for Brad Underwood's team.
5. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 6-2 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 108 votes; Coaches: No. 25; KenPom: No. 36
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (up 1 spot)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 (OT) on Nov. 27.
- Last week: Defeated Colorado 72-56; Lost to Memphis 71-63; Defeated North Carolina 94-91 (OT).
- This week: at Minnesota on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Nebraska on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Considering the amount of talent in the Maui Invitational, finishing with a 2-1 record is a nice accomplishment for Michigan State. The Spartans are incredibly deep, with Frankie Fidler, Coen Carr, Xavier Booker and Jase Richardson coming in off the bench and contributing. That's never a bad thing.
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 22 votes; Coaches: Received 8 votes; KenPom: No. 47
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (up 2 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated Creighton 74-63 on Nov. 22.
- Last week: Defeated South Dakota 96-79; Defeated North Florida 103-72.
- This week: at Michigan State on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Guard Connor Essegian seems to finding his rhythm, scoring a total of 51 points in Nebraska's two victories last week. He's provided the Huskers with a lethal 3-point threat and is a big reason why they're 6-1 right now. Saturday's game against Michigan State on the road should be a nice test for Fred Hoiberg's team.
7. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 95 votes; Coaches: No. 23; KenPom: No. 22
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (up 7 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated TCU 76-64 on Nov. 15; Defeated No. 22 Xavier 78-53 on Nov. 27.
- Last week: Defeated Virginia Tech 75-63; Defeated Xavier 78-53.
- This week: at Wisconsin on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Iowa on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Michigan finally cut down on the turnovers and it resulted in a blowout victory over No. 22 Xavier in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, taking home a Feast Week championship. Making 11-of-22 shots from 3-point range helps, too. Now, the Wolverines take on an undefeated Wisconsin team to open Big Ten play. Taking care of the basketball is going to be key.
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 5-2 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 19 votes; Coaches: Received 15 votes; KenPom: No. 18
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (down 3 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated No. 19 Texas on Nov. 4.
- Last week: Defeated Green Bay 102-69; Lost to Pitt 91-90 (OT).
- This week: at Maryland on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Rutgers on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Ohio State failed to make stops late in regulation and in overtime, dropping a 91-90 decision to Pitt. It was a disappointing loss, but this is still a team with plenty of upside, but it may continue to battle inconsistency in Jake Diebler's first full season as coach.
9. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 13 votes; Coaches: Received 17 votes; KenPom: No. 17
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Lost to New Mexico on Nov. 8.
- Last week: Defeated Southern Utah 88-43.
- This week: vs. Washington on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Oregon on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: We're about to find out a lot more about UCLA. After a relatively soft November schedule, the Bruins have two Big Ten games and will play Arizona, North Carolina and Gonzaga in the month of December. Is this team really a Big Ten contender? It seems like that question will be answered at some point in the next few weeks.
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 7-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 37
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 10 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated Virginia Tech 86-64 on Nov. 15.
- Last week: Defeated Fordham 85-66; Lost to Clemson 75-67; Defeated Buffalo 87-64.
- This week: vs. Purdue on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Penn State failed its first real challenge of the season, falling to Clemson in the Sunshine Slam. The Nittany Lions struggled to score from distance and turned it over 17 times in the loss. But this team can still play with a lot of tempo and create havoc on the defensive end of the floor. A major challenge awaits this week, hosting Purdue.
11. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 7-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 13 votes; Coaches: Received 5 votes; KenPom: No. 31
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: N/A
- Last week: Defeated Bucknell 91-67; Defeated Alcorn State 96-58.
- This week: vs. Ohio State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Purdue on Sunday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: There was nothing too exciting about Maryland's two wins last week, but if you want to look at a positive, the Terps saw the ball go through the basket pretty efficiently. Maryland connected on better than 50% of its shots in both games, a huge bonus for a team that has struggled in that category at times.
12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 5-3 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 70
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Lost to Kennesaw State 79-77 on Nov. 24; Defeated Notre Dame 85-84 (OT) on Nov. 26.
- Last week: Defeated Notre Dame 85-84 (OT); Lost to Alabama 95-90; Lost to Texas A&M 81-77.
- This week: at Ohio State on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: What do we think about Rutgers? Yes, the Scarlet Knights are 5-3, but they've also played an incredibly challenging schedule. If you erase the loss to Kennesaw State, this team is probably inside the top-10. There's a lot of young talent with Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper (as has been mentioned multiple times), but it's hard to win big games consistently with a new and youthful roster.
13. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 6-1 overall,0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 45
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated Washington State 76-66 on Nov. 15
- Last week: Defeated SC-Upstate 110-77.
- This week: vs. Northwestern on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Michigan on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Have a day, Brock Harding. The sophomore guard was impressive in Iowa's blowout win over SC-Upstate, posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. He really gives the Hawkeyes a third weapon, alongside Owen Freeman and Payton Sandfort.
14. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 5-2 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: Received 72 votes; Coaches: Received 8 votes; KenPom: No. 53
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (down 11 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: Defeated South Carolina 87-71 on Nov. 16.
- Last week: Lost to Louisville 89-61; Lost to Gonzaga 89-73; Defeated Providence 89-73.
- This week: vs. Sam Houston on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Miami (Ohio) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Yes, Indiana has taken a hard fall from grace. The Hoosiers were blown out in back-to-back games by Louisville and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Is there a lot of talent on this roster? Absolutely. But this group has to figure out its chemistry. Otherwise, it could be another long season for coach Mike Woodson.
15. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records: 6-2 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 64
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 15 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: N/A
- Last week: Lost to Butler 71-69; Defeated UNLV 66-61.
- This week: at Iowa on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Illinois on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: In the two biggest games thus far, Northwestern hasn't delivered. The Wildcats have lost to Dayton and Butler, two opportunities for the program to show it's not taking a big step back without Boo Buie. Northwestern now has two big conference games this week against Iowa and Illinois, with a chance to make a statement.
16. Washington Huskies
- Records: 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 78
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (up 2 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: N/A
- Last week: Defeated Colorado State 73-67; Defeated Santa Clara 76-69.
- This week: at UCLA on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. USC on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: You're always going to enjoy winning a Feast Week title. Washington knocked off Colorado State and Santa Clara to win the Acrisure Invitational, a great early-season accomplishment. But how good was the field? That's the reason the Huskies haven't moved up much, despite the two wins.
17. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 6-3 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 100
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (no change)
- Best wins/worst losses: Lost to North Texas 54-51 on Nov. 13; Lost to Wichita State 68-66 (OT) on Nov. 28.
- Last week: Defeated Central Michigan 68-65; Lost to Wichita State 68-66 (OT); Lost to Wake Forest 57-51; Defeated Bethune-Cookman 79-62.
- This week: vs. Michigan State on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: It was a busy week for Minnesota, one that resulted in a couple of heartbreaks. The Gophers lost to Wichita State on a missed 3-pointer in overtime and failed to regain much confidence against Wake Forest. Dawson Garcia was completely shut down in those two games, totaling just 12 points.
18. USC Trojans
- Records: 5-3 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: AP: NR; Coaches: NR; KenPom: No. 108
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (down 2 spots)
- Best wins/worst losses: Lost to Saint Mary's 71-36 on Nov. 28.
- Last week: Lost to Saint Mary's 71-36; Lost to New Mexico 83-73.
- This week: vs. Oregon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Washington on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: "Ugly" is really the only word you can use to describe USC's performances in the Acrisure Classic. The Trojans mustered just 36 points in a blowout loss to Saint Mary's and finished the weekend 0-2 after losing to New Mexico. This is a bad basketball team right now.
