Big Ten Reveals Purdue Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Home and Away Opponents

The Purdue Basketball program will compete in 20 Big Ten Conference matchups for the fourth straight season. The Boilermakers' schedule will include seven home-and-away series and six single-play matchups.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference released the single-play and home-and-away conference opponents for all league programs for the 2021-22 men's basketball season. Coach Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers will play in seven home-and-away series and six single-play matchups, three at home and three on the road.

This is the fourth straight season the Big Ten will play 20 games within the conference. The Boilermakers are 38-21 in the conference over the last three seasons.

Finalized dates, times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Purdue finished fourth in the Big Ten last season with a 13-6 league record and an 18-10 record overall. The Boilermakers earned a No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament before losing to North Texas in the first round.

Home-and-Away Opponents

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Single-Play Home Opponents

Maryland

Nebraska

Ohio State

Single-Play Away Opponents

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

