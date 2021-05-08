Big Ten Daily: 247Sports 2021 League Basketball Recruiting Rankings
The Big Ten is bringing in some of the top talent in the entire country for the upcoming college basketball season. Michigan, with six commits joining the Wolverines, boasts the No. 1 recruiting class for 2021, according to 247Sports.
Here's the latest on the conference's 2021 recruiting rankings, as well as some names to keep an eye on ahead of next season.
Big Ten basketball recruiting rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Commits
|5-Star
|4-Star
|3-Star
|Prospect Avg.
1
Michigan
6
2
3
1
96.91
2
Michigan State
3
1
2
0
98.38
3
Nebraska
5
1
1
3
90.99
4
Illinois
3
0
2
1
94.22
5
Wisconsin
4
0
0
4
91.54
6
Nothwestern
3
0
1
2
92.89
7
Purdue
3
0
2
0
98.21
8
Indiana
2
0
2
0
97.97
9
Maryland
2
0
2
0
95.98
10
Ohio State
2
0
1
1
95.28
11
Iowa
2
0
0
2
91.22
12
Minnesota
1
0
0
1
92.60
13
Rutgers
1
0
0
1
89.06
14
Penn State
1
0
0
0
0.00
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan's top-ranked recruiting class is headlined by five-star recruits Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, the two highest-rated players in the state of Florida.
Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, is the 11th-ranked recruit and the fourth-ranked power forward in the country. Diabate is a 6-foot-10 forward from IMG Academy in Badenton, Florida. In the national standings, he with the 12th-ranked recruit and the fifth-ranked power forward.
Houstan and Diabate are the highest recruits to ever play for Michigan basketball, ahead of Glenn Robinson from Lake Central high school in Saint John, Indiana.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Kobe Bufkin
Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
4-Star
Frankie Collins
Coronado (Henderson, Nevada)
4-Star
Isaiah Barnes
Simeon (Chicago, Illinois)
4-Star
Will Tschetter
Stewartville Senior (Stewartville, Minnesota)
3-Star
Michigan State Spartans
The Spartans are getting the nation's top-rated shooting guard in the country next season with Max Christie from Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He is also the highest-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois.
Christie is ranked the fifth-highest recruit in program history and is leading the No. 9 class in the country at Michigan State.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Jaden Akins
Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilani, Michigan)
4-Star
Pierre Brooks
Douglass Academy (Detroit, Michigan)
4-Star
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska's top recruit in 2021 is Bryce McGowens from Legacy Charter in Greenville, South Carolina. He joins the program as the 24th-ranked player in the country.
Not only is McGowens the top player in his state and the No. 4-ranked shooting guard in this recruiting class, but he is also the highest-rated commit in Cornhusker history.
Joining McGowens in this recruiting class is Wilhelm Breidenbach from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Breidenbach is a four-star recruit, but he is the program's third-highest rated commit ever.
Breidenbach is the seventh-highest rated player in California and the 16th-ranked center in the nation.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Oleg Kojenets
Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio)
3-Star
Quaran McPherson
Link Year Prep (Branson, Missouri)
3-Star
Keisei Tominaga
Ranger College (Ranger, Texas)
3-Star
Illinois Fighting Illini
Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 forward Homestead in Fort Wayne, Indiana, tops the Illinois 2021 recruiting class. He is the third-ranked prospect in Indiana and the 21st-rated power forward in the country.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Ramses Melendez
Central Pointe Chrisitan (Kissimmee, Florida)
3-Star
Brandin Podziemski
St. John's Northwestern Academies (Delafield, Wisconsin)
3-Star
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class isn't full of high-profile prospects, but each of the team's four recruits are ranked in the top-five of their respective states.
Recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Chucky Hepburn
Bellevue West (Bellevue, Nebraska)
3-Star
Matthew Mors
Yankton - 01 (Yankton, South Dakota)
3-Star
Chris Hodges
Schaumburg (Schaumburg, Illinois)
3-Star
Markus Ilver
Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio)
3-Star
Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern's only four-star recruit this year is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Milton Academy in Massachusetts, Casey Simmons.
Simmons is the No. 1 player in his state and the 24th-ranked shooting guard in the country. He is also the second-highest ranked recruit in program history.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Julian Roper
St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, Michigan)
3-Star
Brooks Barnhizer
Jefferson (Lafayette, Indiana)
3-Star
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue brought in the top two players from the state of Indiana in four-star forwards Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst. They are the 45th and 61st-ranked players in the country, respectively.
Kaufman-Renn is the third-highest ranked recruit in program history.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Brian Waddell
Carmel (Carmel, Indiana)
NA
Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers' 2021 recruiting class includes the nation's seventh-ranked shooting guard in Tamar Bates, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Bates has been rising as of late in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He is now the 26th-ranked recruit in this class.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Logan Duncomb
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
4-Star
Maryland Terrapins
Maryland's 2021 recruiting class includes two four-star prospects that each rank within the top-three players in their respective states.
Julian Reese, a 6-foot-9 power forward from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, is the No. 14 player at his position and the 43rd in the country overall.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Ike Cornish
Legacy Charter (Greenville, South Carolina)
4-Star
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes' top recruit for the upcoming season is Malaki Branham from St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.
The 6-foot-4, four-star shooting guard is the No. 6 player in the country at his position and is the highest-rated player in his state.
Other recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Kalen Etzler
Crestview (Convoy, Ohio)
3-Star
Iowa Hawkeyes
Recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Payton Sandfort
Waukee Senior (Waukee, Iowa)
3-Star
Riley Mulvey
St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut)
3-Star
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Treyton Thompson
La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana)
3-Star
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Jalen Miller
Bishop Walsh School (Cumberland, Maryland)
3-Star
Penn State Nittany Lions
Recruits:
|Name
|School
|Rating
Jevonnie Scott
South Plains College (Levelland, Texas)
NA
