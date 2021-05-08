Big Ten Daily: 247Sports 2021 League Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Three Big Ten basketball programs brought in five-star recruits in their 2021 recruiting classes. Michigan currently boasts the top-rated groups of commits, according to 247Sports.

The Big Ten is bringing in some of the top talent in the entire country for the upcoming college basketball season. Michigan, with six commits joining the Wolverines, boasts the No. 1 recruiting class for 2021, according to 247Sports.

Here's the latest on the conference's 2021 recruiting rankings, as well as some names to keep an eye on ahead of next season.

Big Ten basketball recruiting rankings

Rank Team Commits 5-Star 4-Star 3-Star Prospect Avg. 1 Michigan 6 2 3 1 96.91 2 Michigan State 3 1 2 0 98.38 3 Nebraska 5 1 1 3 90.99 4 Illinois 3 0 2 1 94.22 5 Wisconsin 4 0 0 4 91.54 6 Nothwestern 3 0 1 2 92.89 7 Purdue 3 0 2 0 98.21 8 Indiana 2 0 2 0 97.97 9 Maryland 2 0 2 0 95.98 10 Ohio State 2 0 1 1 95.28 11 Iowa 2 0 0 2 91.22 12 Minnesota 1 0 0 1 92.60 13 Rutgers 1 0 0 1 89.06 14 Penn State 1 0 0 0 0.00

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan's top-ranked recruiting class is headlined by five-star recruits Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, the two highest-rated players in the state of Florida.

Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde Academy in Florida, is the 11th-ranked recruit and the fourth-ranked power forward in the country. Diabate is a 6-foot-10 forward from IMG Academy in Badenton, Florida. In the national standings, he with the 12th-ranked recruit and the fifth-ranked power forward.

Houstan and Diabate are the highest recruits to ever play for Michigan basketball, ahead of Glenn Robinson from Lake Central high school in Saint John, Indiana.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Kobe Bufkin Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Michigan) 4-Star Frankie Collins Coronado (Henderson, Nevada) 4-Star Isaiah Barnes Simeon (Chicago, Illinois) 4-Star Will Tschetter Stewartville Senior (Stewartville, Minnesota) 3-Star

Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans are getting the nation's top-rated shooting guard in the country next season with Max Christie from Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He is also the highest-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois.

Christie is ranked the fifth-highest recruit in program history and is leading the No. 9 class in the country at Michigan State.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Jaden Akins Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilani, Michigan) 4-Star Pierre Brooks Douglass Academy (Detroit, Michigan) 4-Star

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska's top recruit in 2021 is Bryce McGowens from Legacy Charter in Greenville, South Carolina. He joins the program as the 24th-ranked player in the country.

Not only is McGowens the top player in his state and the No. 4-ranked shooting guard in this recruiting class, but he is also the highest-rated commit in Cornhusker history.

Joining McGowens in this recruiting class is Wilhelm Breidenbach from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Breidenbach is a four-star recruit, but he is the program's third-highest rated commit ever.

Breidenbach is the seventh-highest rated player in California and the 16th-ranked center in the nation.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Oleg Kojenets Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio) 3-Star Quaran McPherson Link Year Prep (Branson, Missouri) 3-Star Keisei Tominaga Ranger College (Ranger, Texas) 3-Star

Illinois Fighting Illini

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 forward Homestead in Fort Wayne, Indiana, tops the Illinois 2021 recruiting class. He is the third-ranked prospect in Indiana and the 21st-rated power forward in the country.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Ramses Melendez Central Pointe Chrisitan (Kissimmee, Florida) 3-Star Brandin Podziemski St. John's Northwestern Academies (Delafield, Wisconsin) 3-Star

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class isn't full of high-profile prospects, but each of the team's four recruits are ranked in the top-five of their respective states.

Recruits:

Name School Rating Chucky Hepburn Bellevue West (Bellevue, Nebraska) 3-Star Matthew Mors Yankton - 01 (Yankton, South Dakota) 3-Star Chris Hodges Schaumburg (Schaumburg, Illinois) 3-Star Markus Ilver Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio) 3-Star

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern's only four-star recruit this year is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Milton Academy in Massachusetts, Casey Simmons.

Simmons is the No. 1 player in his state and the 24th-ranked shooting guard in the country. He is also the second-highest ranked recruit in program history.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Julian Roper St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, Michigan) 3-Star Brooks Barnhizer Jefferson (Lafayette, Indiana) 3-Star

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue brought in the top two players from the state of Indiana in four-star forwards Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst. They are the 45th and 61st-ranked players in the country, respectively.

Kaufman-Renn is the third-highest ranked recruit in program history.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Brian Waddell Carmel (Carmel, Indiana) NA

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers' 2021 recruiting class includes the nation's seventh-ranked shooting guard in Tamar Bates, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Bates has been rising as of late in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He is now the 26th-ranked recruit in this class.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Logan Duncomb Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 4-Star

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland's 2021 recruiting class includes two four-star prospects that each rank within the top-three players in their respective states.

Julian Reese, a 6-foot-9 power forward from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, is the No. 14 player at his position and the 43rd in the country overall.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Ike Cornish Legacy Charter (Greenville, South Carolina) 4-Star

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes' top recruit for the upcoming season is Malaki Branham from St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

The 6-foot-4, four-star shooting guard is the No. 6 player in the country at his position and is the highest-rated player in his state.

Other recruits:

Name School Rating Kalen Etzler Crestview (Convoy, Ohio) 3-Star

Iowa Hawkeyes

Recruits:

Name School Rating Payton Sandfort Waukee Senior (Waukee, Iowa) 3-Star Riley Mulvey St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut) 3-Star

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Recruits:

Name School Rating Treyton Thompson La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana) 3-Star

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Recruits:

Name School Rating Jalen Miller Bishop Walsh School (Cumberland, Maryland) 3-Star

Penn State Nittany Lions

Recruits:

Name School Rating Jevonnie Scott South Plains College (Levelland, Texas) NA

Related Stories

PURDUE RECRUITS' FINAL RANKINGS: Purdue basketball's 2021 recruits Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst both rank among 247Sports top power forwards. They are rated as the top two players from the state of Indiana. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball's 2021 recruits Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst both rank among 247Sports top power forwards. They are rated as the top two players from the state of Indiana. RECRUITS IN THE HALL OF FAME CLASSIC: Purdue 2022 recruits Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will compete in the 2021 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 30. Both players were Indiana Junior All-Stars last season. CLICK HERE

Purdue 2022 recruits Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith will compete in the 2021 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 30. Both players were Indiana Junior All-Stars last season. BRADEN SMITH COMMITS TO PURDUE: Westfield junior Braden Smith announced his commitment to Purdue on his twitter account. He joins Fletcher Loyer from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne as the second in-state high school recruit from the class of 2022. CLICK HERE

