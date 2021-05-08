Final 247Sports Rankings for Purdue Basketball's 2021 Commits

Purdue basketball's 2021 recruits Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst both rank among 247Sports top power forwards. They are rated as the top two players from the state of Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball 2021 recruiting class features the top two players in the state of Indiana. After 247Sports released its final recruiting rankings ahead of the 2021-22 season, forwards Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst still rank among some of the best prospects in the entire country.

The four-star duo is joined by unrated in-state forward Brian Waddell, making up the nation's 35th overall recruiting class. They also combine for the seventh-best in the Big Ten. All three recruits won Indiana state championships this year.

However, the overall rankings of both Kaufman-Renn and Furst have slightly declined since the start of the year. Here's an updated look at the Boilermakers' incoming players according to the final Top247.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek

Kaufman-Renn is the top recruit in the state of Indiana, just edging out Furst. Dating back to September of last year, he's ranked as high as the 31st prospect in the country. Although, since the start of this year, his ranking has slowly decreased.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana, finishes as the 45th-ranked recruit overall and the 11th power forward in the country, according to 247Sports. Between January and May, he's dropped nine spots in the national rankings.

He is Purdue basketball's third-highest ranked recruit in program history, behind 2015 Homestead recruit Caleb Swanigan and 2007 recruit E'Twaun Moore from East Chicago Central. Both Swanigan and Moore went on to play professional basketball after their college careers.

Kaufman-Renn finished his high school career as Silver Creek's all-time leading scorer with 1,832 points while compiling 867 rebounds. The Dragons earned a 95-15 record in the four years he spent on the varsity team.

Last season, Kaufman-Renn averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game despite missing five games due to injury. He recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in Silver Creek's Class 3A state championship victory this season.

Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian

While Kaufman-Renn ranks as the No. 1 basketball recruit in Indiana, Furst comes in second but edged his future teammate in being named 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Like Kaufman-Renn, Furst's position in the national rankings has been on a slow drop since last year. The 6-foot-8 forward from Blackhawk Christian school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, ranked as high as the 33rd recruit in the country last year. But he has since settled as the 61st-overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Furst is the 15th-ranked power forward in the class, however he's dropped five spots between January and May. Despite the shortfall, he will enter West Lafayette as the Boilermakers' sixth-highest rated recruit ever. He sits just behind Kaufman-Renn and 2007 recruits JaJuan Johnson from Franklin Central and Scott Martin from Valparaiso.

Furst finished his high school career with 2,067 career points, 1,254 career rebounds and 213 career blocked shots — which were all Blackhawk Christian records. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots.

In the Braves' Class 2A state championship victory, Furst recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and one assist. After the game, he was awarded the Arthur L. Treater Mental Attitude Award.

Brian Waddell, Carmel

Waddell is currently unranked as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, a reason why Purdue's incoming group only ranks seventh in the Big Ten this year. However, Waddell helped lead Carmel High School to a 25-2 record last season.

He averaged a team-high 15.8 points as a senior and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game. Waddell was an excellent shooter, making 60.7% of his shots from the field, including 40.5% from the 3-point line. He also shot 85.5 % from the free-throw line.

He scored 20 points and snatched 10 rebounds in the team's Class 4A state championship victory.

