Big Ten Roundup: Rutgers Takes Down Indiana 66-63 on Last-Second 3-Pointer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored a 3-point shot with 2.1 seconds left to lift Rutgers to a 66-63 victory over Indiana Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. Harper led the team with 19 points.

The Scarlet Knights (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) have now won five straight games against the Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10).

Indiana managed to tie things up at 63 with 10 seconds left to play in the game before Harper's shot. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half while snatching nine rebounds.

Harper was 7-for-12 shooting from the floor and senior guard Geo Baker put up 13 points for Rutgers. The duo scored all eight of the team's 3-pointers. Sophomore center Cliff Omoruyi posted 13 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Junior guard Xavier Johnson scored 13 points for the Hoosiers, and redshirt senior forward Race Thompson added 12.

Indiana is scheduled to end the regular season against No. 8 Purdue on the road Saturday, while Rutgers hosts Penn State on Sunday.

This Week's Big Ten Basketball Schedule

Saturday's Results

Michigan State 68, Purdue 65

Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Sunday's Results

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio State 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday's Games

Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska 78, No. 23 Ohio State 70

Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

No. 10 Wisconsin 70, No. 8 Purdue 67

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73

Thursday's Games

Penn State at No. 20 Illinois, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Michigan State at No. 23 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

No. 24 Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's Games (March 5)

Indiana at No. 8 Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Sunday's games (March 6)

Penn State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Nebraska at No. 10 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 24 Iowa at No. 15 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

