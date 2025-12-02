Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 1 Purdue vs. Rutgers
Big Ten play gets underway Tuesday night, and top-ranked Purdue is headed to Piscataway for a showdown with Rutgers. The Boilermakers have struggled with these December Big Ten road games, going just 2-6 since the league began scheduling these early-season matchups.
Purdue enters Tuesday night's game with a perfect 7-0 record, which includes ranked wins over Alabama and Texas Tech. Rutgers is hoping to snag a big home win, as it sits at 5-3.
For live updates, analysis and more for Tuesday's game, keep refreshing this page throughout the night.
#1 Purdue vs. Rutgers live game blog
Tipoff between #1 Purdue and Rutgers is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.
How to watch #1 Purdue vs. Rutgers
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
- Tipoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. (8,000 capacity)
- TV: FS1
- App: FOX Sports
- TV announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 83; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Rutgers 18-6
- Most recent: Purdue defeated Rutgers 100-71 in Mackey Arena on March 4, 2025
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 86.8% chance to defeat Rutgers
Preview
Based on history, there's a lot working against Purdue entering Tuesday's game against Rutgers in Piscataway. The Boilermakers are just 2-6 in Big Ten road openers since the conference began scheduling conference games in early December. Purdue will also head to Rutgers ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, and the Scarlet Knights have beaten the top-ranked Boilermakers twice (2021 and 2023).
Rutgers has a great home-court advantage at Jersey Mike's Arena, and Pikiell's physical brand of basketball has given Painter's club some troubles in the past. But do the Scarlet Knights have the firepower to compete with the Boilermakers?
Purdue has more offensive weapons than it has ever had, with seven of its consistent rotation players shooting 43% or better from the floor. Cluff, Kaufman-Renn, Loyer, Daniel Jacobsen, and CJ Cox all have a field goal percentage at or above .500 entering the game.
Rutgers, on the other hand, is a team that is shooting just 42.2% from the field this season, which ranks 306th nationally. The Scarlet Knights are not a prolific three-point shooting team, either.
The biggest difference, though, is the experience. Purdue is led by a trio of seniors in Smith, Loyer, and Kaufman-Renn. They also returned sophomore guards Cox and Gicarri Harris. Rutgers has just one senior on the roster (Ogbole) and has 10 underclassmen on the team.
Yes, Rutgers' physicality may cause some early problems for Purdue. Once the Boilermakers adjust to the aggressive nature of the game, their shooting ability, size advantage, and experience should prevail with relative ease.
