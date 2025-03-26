Boiler Banter Podcast: Can Purdue Upset No. 1 Seed Houston in Sweet 16?
Purdue has returned to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in eight seasons after posting wins over High Point and McNeese in the first two rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. But the challenge is about to get much more difficult, as the Boilermakers now play No. 1 seed Houston on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (10:09 p.m. ET, truTV/TBS).
On this week's episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Brandon Brown and Dustin Schutte discuss Purdue's performance in Providence, the chances of upsetting Houston and the fact that the Boilers are the only team in the Sweet 16 without a transfer player on the roster.
Here's the video of this week's Boiler Banter Podcast:
