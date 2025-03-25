Barry Odom Lauds Success of Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball: 'He Set the Standard'
Barry Odom has only been in West Lafayette for a few months, but men's basketball coach Matt Painter has already left quite an impression on the new football leader of the Boilermakers. Odom gave a big shoutout to Painter and his staff for their recent success in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
After enjoying a week away for spring break, Odom and his staff were back on the practice field for the sixth time this spring. Following work on the field, the new coach spoke with reporters as the Boilers hit the bulk of the practice schedule.
Odom opened up his media availability by giving plenty of praise to the basketball program, which has reached the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. And, with the Midwest Regional being held in Indianapolis, he plans to support the Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night.
"How awesome is that for men's basketball and Coach Painter and his crew getting to the Sweet 16? I mean, he has set the standard in all of sport of what it looks like," Odom said. "Much respect, great work getting to where they are. I can't wait to support them Friday. Football is 100% behind them and can't wait to watch them go compete."
During his short time in West Lafayette, Odom has attended multiple Purdue basketball games — both at Mackey Arena and in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He's been incredibly supportive of Painter and his staff.
Odom believes that the level of success the basketball team has enjoyed recently can be an indication of what the football program can accomplish on the gridiron.
"The things they do on the court, it all carries over — it's contagious, in my belief," Odom said. "Can't say enough great things about what they've done, how open they have been to me since I've been here. That's a standard set by our athletics director, Mr. Bobinski, and his approach to the way he does things. Certainly, we need to follow up and do our part when it's our turn."
Purdue defeated High Point and McNeese in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet 16 this season. The Boilermakers will no play top-seeded Houston on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the game tipping off at 10:09 p.m. ET (approximately).
