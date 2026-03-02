Braden Smith's Comments Concerning as Season Winds Down for Purdue

Frustration continues to mount for Purdue following another loss on Sunday. The eighth-ranked Boilermakers lost 82-74 to Ohio State, their third loss in the last four games. More concerning than the losses, though, are the comments made by Braden Smith after the game.

After a second straight loss on Sunday, Smith was asked about the issues currently plaguing the Boilermakers. While he does believe there's still time to get things corrected, the scary part is a failure to identify the problem.

"I think they're fixable. Obviously, if I knew what it was. I think it would already be done," Smith said. "I don't have an answer. I sit in my room, classroom, whatever it is, trying to figure it out. I don't know what it is."

Purdue's issues over the last 11 games have primarily come on the defensive end. Those weaknesses arose again on Sunday, as Ohio State shot 51% from the floor and attempted 32 free throws.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A frustrated Matt Painter said one of the biggest concerns for Purdue is its lack of focus. After the game, he talked about his team's inability to consistently string together defensive stops.

"We come in and out of our focus and concentration," Painter said. "We make good plays, we do good things, and then we don't. ... We are the king of — we will guard you in the same action, and then we'll turn around and guard the same action after that, and we don't do what we're supposed to."

Smith was asked specifically asked about Purdue's lack of communication on the defensive end. Once again, the star point guard was left nearly speechless.

"I don't have an answer for you," Smith said again. "I don't know. It's what I tell my family, it's what I tell myself, it's what I tell my friends. I'm just trying to figure it out."

Purdue is running out of time

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a turnover. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At one point in the season, Purdue sat at 17-1 on the season and was 7-0 in Big Ten play. The 81-58 loss to Iowa State looked like an anomaly, a simple equation of catching the wrong team on the wrong day.

Over the last 11 games, though, Purdue has posted just a 5-6 record. Three of those six losses have come at Mackey Arena, a place where this program has thrived.

Painter said Purdue's issues aren't just on one or two guys on the roster. Instead, it's everybody on the court. Perhaps the most worrisome comment coming out of Columbus on Sunday.

"I wish it was one guy, I could fix it. It's not, it's collectively, as a team," he said. "It's guys who have played in 125 games and it's guys that have played in 28 games."

Right now, though, Purdue looks disjointed and disconnected. With Selection Sunday just two weeks away, the Boilermakers are running out of time to correct those issues.

