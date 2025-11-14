Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer Etch Names in Purdue Record Books vs. Alabama
Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will always be remembered for their longevity, consistency, and success. On Thursday night in Tuscaloosa, the senior duo etched their names in Purdue's record book, setting a new school mark for most career starts.
By starting on Thursday night against Alabama, Smith and Loyer passed Bruce Parkinson for the most career starts in the history of Purdue basketball. Parkinson played for the Boilermakers from 1972 through 1977 and started in 112 career games. Smith and Loyer have now started in 113 career games, with 28 remaining in the regular season.
Smith and Loyer have started every game since their freshman season. The tandem has helped lead the Boilermakers to two Big Ten regular season championships, a Big Ten Tournament title, a trip to the National Championship Game, and three NCAA Tournament appearances.
The duo hopes to lead Purdue to a national championship this season and cap off their careers in West Lafayette in memorable fashion.
Thursday night's accomplishment is just the latest for Smith and Loyer. Both became members of Purdue's 1,000-point club last season. Also last year, Smith passed Parkinson for career assists in program history.
When it comes to Smith and Loyer, there's been plenty to celebrate across their four years in West Lafayette.
Smith and Loyer starting off the season hot
Both Smith and Loyer have started their senior seasons off on the right foot. Loyer was incredibly efficient in Purdue's 82-51 win over Evansville in the season opener, scoring 30 points and making 8-of-11 shots from the floor.
Smith really took over in the second half of Purdue's second game against Oakland. As the Boilermakers found themselves in a tight game, the senior guard exploded for 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in an 87-77 victory.
To start the year, Loyer is averaging 22.5 points per game and is shooting 59.1% from the floor and 58.8% from three-point range. Smith is averaging a double-double of13 points and 10 assists per contest. He's also averaging 4.5 rebounds and is shooting 45.8% from the floor.
