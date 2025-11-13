Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 8 Alabama
A top-10 showdown is on the docket in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night. No. 2 Purdue will take on No. 8 Alabama in a marquee matchup early in the season. It should be an entertaining matchup between two talented teams.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Follow along throughout tonight's game for live updates.
#2 Purdue vs. #8 Alabama live game blog
Pregame
Purdue's starters
- #0 CJ Cox, G
- #2 Fletcher Loyer, G
- #3 Braden Smith, G
- #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn, F
- #45 Oscar Cluff, C
How to watch #2 Purdue vs. #8 Alabama
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (15,383)
- TV: ESPN2
- App: ESPN App
- TV announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 139 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Alabama 7-3
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Alabama 87-78 on Nov. 15, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Preview
If you love efficient, high-scoring basketball, Thursday night's matchup between Purdue and Alabama is right up your alley. Both the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide can score a lot of points and are among the best offensive teams in the country.
The last two matchups between Purdue and Alabama have been track meets, with the Boilers winning the 2023 matchup 92-86 and last year's clash 87-78. Expect to see another high-scoring affair in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night.
The matchup between Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. and Purdue's Braden Smith might be one of the best of the non-conference slate. Philon has been Alabama's top scorer and passer through two games, which included a 25-point performance in Saturday's win over St. John's.
Smith demonstrated the ability to take over a game in Purdue's victory over Oakland on Friday, scoring 21 points, dishing out nine assists, and collecting seven boards in a closer-than-expected outcome.
Really, the big news surrounding Thursday's game is that Purdue All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn plans to return to the lineup after missing the first two games. How will Alabama's big men handle the senior forward, who scored 26 points against the Crimson Tide last season?
Alabama has some extremely skilled guards on the roster, including Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell, and Houston Mallette, along with Philon. That group can put pressure on Purdue's defense, especially a group that has struggled to keep opponents out of the paint through two games.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
TOP-40 GUARD SETS OFFICIAL VISIT TO PURDUE: One of the top guards in the 2027 recruiting class has scheduled an official visit to Purdue. The Boilers currently have no commitments in that cycle. CLICK HERE