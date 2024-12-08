Boilermakers Country

Braden Smith Has Rare Performance in Purdue's Win Over Maryland

Purdue guard Braden Smith had an historical performance in the Boilermakers' 83-78 victory over Maryland in Big Ten action on Sunday.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) looks to get the ball past Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25)
Braden Smith didn't just help lead Purdue to an 83-78 victory over Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena, he also accomplished a feat that hadn't been done by a player in the program in nearly 40 years.

Smith concluded Sunday's contest with 24 points and 10 assists. He became the first player at Purdue since Troy Lewis to record a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in a game. Lewis' came in a February 1988 game.

Smith also connected of nine-of-15 shots from the floor, including five-of-nine from 3-point range. He was also credited with four rebounds, two steals and a block for the Boilermakers.

Smith has continued to shine for Purdue through the first 10 games of the season. He's a big reason why the Boilermakers are sitting at 8-2 right now.

The junior guard played an aggressive brand of basketball on Sunday, knocking down a number of shots from the floor while still picking apart Maryland's defense with his passing.

Purdue will now travel to Indianapolis on Saturday for another big-time nonconference showdown, this time taking on Texas A&M in the Indy Classic.

