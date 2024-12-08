Braden Smith Has Rare Performance in Purdue's Win Over Maryland
Braden Smith didn't just help lead Purdue to an 83-78 victory over Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena, he also accomplished a feat that hadn't been done by a player in the program in nearly 40 years.
Smith concluded Sunday's contest with 24 points and 10 assists. He became the first player at Purdue since Troy Lewis to record a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in a game. Lewis' came in a February 1988 game.
Smith also connected of nine-of-15 shots from the floor, including five-of-nine from 3-point range. He was also credited with four rebounds, two steals and a block for the Boilermakers.
Smith has continued to shine for Purdue through the first 10 games of the season. He's a big reason why the Boilermakers are sitting at 8-2 right now.
The junior guard played an aggressive brand of basketball on Sunday, knocking down a number of shots from the floor while still picking apart Maryland's defense with his passing.
Purdue will now travel to Indianapolis on Saturday for another big-time nonconference showdown, this time taking on Texas A&M in the Indy Classic.
