Braden Smith Joins Elite College Basketball Company With 300th Assist This Season
INDIANAPOLIS — Braden Smith has joined elite college basketball company by hitting another remarkable milestone this season. In Friday night's Sweet 16 game against No. 1 seed Houston, the Purdue junior guard dished out his 300th assist of the year. It's a feat only three other players have achieved.
Smith entered Friday's game with 298 assists on the season. He was responsible for four assists in the first half against Houston, bringin his total to 302 for the year.
The only other college basketball players to dish out 300 assists or more in a single season are Kendall Marshall (North Carolina, 2011-12), Mark Jackson (St. John's, 1985-86) and Sherman Douglas (Syracuse, 1988-89).
It's been a year of remarkable accomplishments for Smith, who already owns Purdue's all-time record for career assists. He also scored his 1,000th career point and grabbed his 500th career rebound earlier this year.
Smith is not only etching his name in Purdue's record books, he's doing it on the national level, as well.
Smith has already been named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American. He's one of four finalists for the Naismith National Player of the Year honor.
