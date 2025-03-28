How Braden Smith, Purdue Prepare for Late-Night Tipoff vs. Houston in Sweet 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Caffeine could be consumed at unhealthy levels within the state of Indiana on Friday night, as the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 4 seed Purdue and No. 1 seed Houston isn't scheduled to start until at least 10:09 p.m. ET. It's an ideal tipoff time if you're a basketball-loving vampire.
Friday night's tipoff time is drastically different from what the Boilermakers experienced in Providence last week. Purdue got early starts in its first- and second-round games against High Point and McNeese, tipping off at 12:40 p.m. ET and 12:15 p.m. ET, respectively.
So, how is Purdue handling this change?
"Honestly, it's different. You wake up, you eat breakfast and you get ready to go. Now we'll have time -- I think we get to come in here, have a shoot-around, stuff like that. I think it will benefit (us)," said junior guard Braden Smith said.
Regardless of what time the game starts, Purdue will be ready to play. Despite a tough end to the regular season, the Boilermakers enter Friday's contest just two wins away from reaching the Final Four for a second consecutive year.
But Smith admits that it can be hard to sit around and wait all day for tipoff, especially for a game of this magnitude.
"It kind of sucks because, for a competitor, you've got to wait all day to go compete late at night. So I think that part sucks," he said. "But at the end of the day, you've got to be ready. I think playing in a game like this, the Sweet 16, that will get you amped up enough where you're ready by game time."
Perhaps the tipoff time is advantageous for Houston, a team accustomed to the Central Time Zone. But this will also serve as somewhat of a home game for Purdue, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Maybe that evens out the advantages for both teams.
Either way, fans would be wise to spark an extra pot of coffee and schedule a post-work nap on Friday evening. It's going to be a late one in Indy.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
TOM BREW COLUMN: Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16, and No. 1 seed Houston awaits on Friday night in the regional semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Cougars have the nation's best defense and will make life difficult for the Boilermakers' scorers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE NEEDS TO FIRE AWAY: Purdue's role players are going to have to stay "shot ready" and not pass up good looks in Friday's Sweet 16 game against Houston, a top-notch defensive team. CLICK HERE
PAINTER'S THOUGHTFUL RESPONSE: Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked about the impact of NIL and the transfer portal on college basketball. His response provided some incredible insight. CLICK HERE
BOILERS WILL BE ACTIVE IN PORTAL: During his Thursday press conference ahead of the Sweet 16, Purdue coach Matt Painter said he and his staff to bring in a "guy or two" from the transfer portal. CLICK HERE
ERTEL NAMED TO SUPREME 15: Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel has been named to the 2024-25 Underclass "Supreme 15" by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association following a stellar season. CLICK HERE