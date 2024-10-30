Braden Smith Named to Naismith National Player of the Year Award Watch List
Purdue junior guard Braden Smith is on the watch list for the most prestigious award in major college basketball. The Boilermaker has been named a preseason candidate for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award.
Smith, who has started in all 74 of Purdue's games during his first two seasons in West Lafayette, was also named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and to the Bob Cousy Award watch list. He's considered one of the best point guards in college basketball entering the 2024-25 season.
Last season, Smith averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, helping guide the Boilermakers to a 34-5 season and a trip to the Final Four. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the year.
Purdue has been home to the Naismith National Player of the Year each of the last two seasons. Zach Edey was the winner of college basketball's highest honor in 2023 and 2024, becoming the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1981-83).
During Big Ten Media Days in early October, Smith was asked about the preseason accolades he received. The junior gaurd was flattered, but admitted he's more focused on winning games.
"I was definitely excited, but at the end of the day, it doesn't really mean a whole lot to me," Smith said in an interview with NCAA.com's Andy Katz. "I'd rather win the actual thing, not just get nominated for something.
"I think winning games, winning a Big Ten championship again, for the third year in a row, and getting to the Final Four is more important to me than that."
With Edey gone, Smith is expected to take on an even bigger role for the Boilermakers offensively this season. That was on display in Purdue's charity exhibition game against Creighton, scoring a game-high 31 points in a 93-87 loss.
The Boilermakers officially begin the 2024-25 season on Monday, Nov. 4, hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
