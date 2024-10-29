Purdue's Fletcher Loyer Makes National Watch List for Shooting Guards
Purdue junior guard Fletcher Loyer is receiving some preseason accolades. He was one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award watch list, which recognizes the best shooting guard in college basketball.
Loyer is just one of two players from the Big Ten to be included on the preseason watch list. The other is Ohio State shooting guard Meechie Johnson Jr.
Loyer, a 6-foot-5 junior from Fort Wayne, Ind., is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 10.3 points per game. He shot a sizzling 44.4% from 3-point range, a 12% increase from his freshman year.
Because of Loyer's prolific shooting, Purdue was able to finish last season with a 34-5 record and reached the National Championship Game. He was a key piece for the Boilers' success.
Loyer has started in 74 games during his first two seasons at Purdue. He's scored 786 career points and has knocked down 122 shots from behind the 3-point line.
As he enters his junior season, Purdue will depend on Loyer for more production and more shooting.
Earlier this week, Loyer's teammate, Braden Smith, was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list. That honor is presented to the best point guard in college basketball at the end of the season.
Purdue will open the 2024-25 regular season at Mackey Arena on Monday, Nov. 4. The Boilermakers will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and the game airing on Big Ten Network.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER TALKS POOR PURDUE DEFENSE: Creighton scored 93 points and shot 60% from the floor in the charity exhibition game against Purdue. Matt Painter was disappointed with his team's defense. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-CREIGHTON RAISES $150K: Purdue and Creighton held a charity exhibition on Saturday, which raised $150,000 for the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund. CLICK HERE
BRADEN SMITH NAMED TO COUSY WATCH LIST: Purdue guard Braden Smith has been named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list for the 2024-25 college basketball season. It's presented to the top point guard. CLICK HERE