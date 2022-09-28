Caleb Furst Finding Opportunity for Leadership in Second Year With Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With just two starters returning to the team from last year, coach Matt Painter and the Purdue basketball program are looking for the next group of players to step into leadership roles ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Despite it being only his second season of college basketball, sophomore forward Caleb Furst is someone who provides energy on both ends of the court for the Boilermakers. He's one of six players with game experience on the roster, and after working his way onto the court as a freshman a year ago, he's able to pass on his experiences to his new teammates.

"It helps a lot that I kind of know what's going on this year," Furst said. "I know the ins and outs of the motion and defense, offense, all these things. Whereas last year it was kind of just trying to keep up, trying not to fall behind."

After entering the college scene as a four-star recruit out of Blackhawk Christian School in Fort Wayne, Ind., Furst carved an early role for himself with Purdue. He appeared in 34 games, including 12 starts, while averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game

Furst was the only high-major freshman in college basketball to shoot over 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line while scoring at least 100 points.

He's been able to build confidence this summer despite missing workouts due to a foot injury that required surgery back in April. Now that he's back on the floor and healthy, he's poised for a big season with the Boilermakers.

"It's hard to come in as a freshman and know everything or be able to play at your own pace," Purdue junior forward Mason Gillis said. "Because when you don't know what's going on, you're trying to be a step ahead of where you don't necessarily need to be. ... The step that you don't see is there, but it starts to come out when you know what you're doing."

Furst — alongside Gillis and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn — is expected to be part of a deep frontcourt that will feature junior center Zach Edey. But without the likes of Trevion Williams this season, the 6-foot-10 forward will likely play more in the post.

"He did some good things for us, but he also had certain matchups that were tough for him defensively," Painter said. "But he's really shot the ball well. His ability to shoot the basketball — to be able to play kind of a stretch five — but also still be able to play some four, there's gonna be a lot of competition there."

Furst is no stranger to the center position. As a high school player, he was big enough to tower over the majority of his competition and eventually scored 2,087 career points at Blackhawk Christian.

He ended his high school career as the Braves' all-time leader in career points and rebounds before being named 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball. Now, with a full season of college basketball under his belt, Furst can help guide the team's freshman class as someone who worked his way onto the court in his first year at a Big Ten program.

"I've just kind of tried to help tell them that it's a long year and it's a long grind," Furst said. "It's hard at times, and it sucks, but it's great at other times. So you just gotta stay steady and take it one day at a time."

Purdue basketball is full of players that describe themselves as naturally introverted. But after losing a trio of seniors from last year's squad, individuals will have to step out of their comfort zone and provide a voice for the team.

Edey and Gillis have the most experience with the program, and Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr. joined the Boilermakers this offseason his sixth year of college basketball.

Furst will also be in the mix as he looks to make strides as both a player and a leader during the 2022-23 season, and the Boilermakers will need it with just over a month until they return to Mackey Arena.

"I kind of try to be one of those loud guys, bring that energy," Furst said. "With having such a quiet team, energy is contagious. I've always thought fake it until you make it. So even if you're not feeling it, if you bring that energy, eventually you will be."

