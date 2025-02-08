Caleb Furst Makes Program History With Purdue's Win Over USC
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Caleb Furst has cemented his spot in the Purdue record books ... at least for now. On Friday night, the senior forward became the winningest player in program history after the seventh-ranked Boilermakers defeated USC 90-72 at Mackey Arena.
That victory marked the 111th victory for Purdue's senior class (Class of 2025), the most of any class in the history of the program. Furst is the only active senior on the roster for the Boilermakers this season.
Appropriately, Furst played a big part in Purdue's win Friday night. The senior ended the evening with nine points and 10 rebounds, coming up just one point shy of a double-double.
Although he didn't begin the year as a starter, Furst earned that role at the start of January. The Boilermakers are 10-1 since he entered the starting rotation, and he averaged 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game prior to Friday's matchup against USC.
"It's just an unbelievable accomplishment, we've got seven games remaining and he becomes the all-time winningest player in school history," coach Matt Painter said after the game. "It's one hell of an accomplishment."
With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament still ahead, Furst will likely only add to his career win total at Purdue.
Furst has been part of a lot of successful teams since his arrival in West Lafayette. Here's a breakdown of each team's season by year:
- 2021-22 (freshman): 29-8 — reached Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
- 2022-23 (sophomore): 29-6 — won Big Ten regular season title & Big Ten Tournament
- 2023-24 (junior): 34-5 — won Big Ten regular season & reached National Championship Game
- 2024-25 (senior): 19-5 — seven regular season games remaining
That's an awful lot of winning. It's an .822 winning percentage, to be exact.
Furst's record is unbelievably impressive. There's a good chance that his career total gets topped next season, especially if Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all return. But, for now, Furst is the program's all-time wins leader.
It's a pretty cool feat.
