WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Fakes Out USC's Wesley Yates III for Easy Bucket
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith didn't wait long to wow the crowd inside Mackey Arena on Friday night. The junior guard made a beautiful play within the first two minutes of the contest between No. 7 Purdue and USC.
After coming up with a big steal on the defensive end, Smith raced to the other end of the floor, defended by only USC's Wesley Yates III. When the two got to the basket, Smith hit him with a beautiful Eurostep.
Yates flew past Smith and the Purdue guard was able to lay the ball in for an easy two points.
Smith had another strong first half on Friday night, scoring four points, dishing out nine assists and recording four steals. The Boilermakers owned a 48-36 advantage at the break.
Other than that defensive blunder, Yates had a strong half, as well. He finished the first 20 minutes with 22 points.
