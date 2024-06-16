Carsen Edwards Named MVP of German BBL Finals
Carsen Edwards left his mark during the German BBL Finals this year. The former Purdue standout was named the Finals MVP after putting up big numbers and leading Bayern Munich to a league championship.
Edwards averaged 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 53.8% from the floor during the championship series to claim the award. He also scored 29 points to help Bayern Munich clinch the 2024 championship.
It's an awesome accomplishment for the former Boilermaker, who had an outstanding career at Purdue before heading to the next level.
Edwards played at Purdue from 2016-19, where he was twice named a first-team All-Big Ten player and a second-team All-American in 2019. He also went on an historic run during the 2019 NCAA Tournament, leading the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight before losing a heartbreaker to Virginia in overtime.
During his final season at Purdue, Edwards averaged 24.3 points per game. But in four NCAA Tournament games, Edwards scored a total of 140 points. That included a pair of 42-point performances, the first in a Round of 32 win over Villanova and the second in the Elite Eight loss to Virginia.
For his career, Edwards averaged 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with the Boilermakers. He declared for the 2019 NBA Draft following his junior season in West Lafayette.
Edwards was drafted No. 33 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers but was traded immediately to the Boston Celtics.
