Zach Edey Reportedly Turns Down NBA Draft Invite to Spend Evening at Purdue
Purdue is a special place for Zach Edey. And on NBA Draft night, he wants to spend at least one more evening on campus, celebrating his journey to the next level with those closest to him.
Friday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Edey was one of the NBA Draft prospects that received an invitation to attend the event, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Instead, the two-time National Player of the Year has decided to spend the night back at Purdue.
"Purdue center Zach Edey was being invited to attend the NBA Draft, a source told ESPN, but has elected to decline and watch the draft with his teammates, coaches and family at Purdue instead," Givony wrote on X.
After his workout at the NBA Scouting Combine in May, Edey said he would prefer to spend the special evening back in West Lafayette. He wanted to be able to show appreciation to everyone who helped him during his time with the Boilermakers.
"I want to go back to Purdue, actually. Have a little thing there with all my close friends. Obviously my last goodbye, so like everybody at Purdue, all the coaching staff," Edey said.
"And then other people that I would never see again. Like tutors at Purdue that really helped me, staff at Purdue that really helped me. My trainer. I want to say a final goodbye to them. So, I'm gonna do it at Purdue."
Edey cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Purdue history during his four-year career with the Boilermakers, particularly in his final two seasons. He left as the program's all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder, totaling 2,516 points and 1,321 boards during his time in West Lafayette.
Edey also led the Boilers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a Final Four appearance (2024). He was the unanimous National Player of the Year in consecutive seasons, as well.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHAT TREY KAUFMAN-RENN SAID AFTER FIRST PRACTICE: With Zach Edey gone, Trey Kaufman-Renn has the chance to be Purdue's top interior post player in the 2024-25 season. Tuesday, the rising junior talked about the upcoming season and where he and the Boilers can improve. CLICK HERE
WHAT FLETCHER LOYER SAID AFTER FIRST PRACTICE: Fletcher Loyer is expected to take on an even bigger role at Purdue in the 2024-25 season after averaging 10.3 points and shooting 44% from 3-point range a season ago. The rising junior spoke to reporters have the Boilermakers' first practice on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
WHAT MYLES COLVIN SAID AFTER FIRST PRACTICE: Purdue sophomore wing Myles Colvin has been working on a lot of things during the offseason. He's ready to make a big impact for the Boilermakers during the 2024-25 season, hoping to be a better defender, rebounder and scorer this year. CLICK HERE
WHAT BRADEN SMITH SAID AFTER PURDUE PRACTICE: Purdue guard Braden Smith spoke with reporters on Tuesday as the Boilermakers opened their summer practice schedule. Smith was an All-Big Ten guard last season, averaging 12 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE