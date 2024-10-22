College Hoops Site Ranks Purdue's Matt Painter Among Top-5 Coaches in Basketball
Matt Painter has proven himself as one of the top coaches in college basketball. He solidified his spot near the top this past season, leading Purdue to a second straight Big Ten regular season title and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
But where does Painter rank among all Power Five college basketball coaches? According to Mat Mlodzinski of CBB Review, the Boilermakers leader comes in at No. 5 heading into the 2024-25 season.
Painter will be entering his 20th season as the coach in West Lafayette. He's enjoyed incredible success during his career, especially over the last eight seasons.
"All Matt Painter does is win basketball games, with 14 20-win seasons since taking over at Purdue in 2005," wrote Mat Mlodzinski. "However, his tournament success has been fairly minimal. In 2024, that all changed, as Purdue made it all the way to the final games of the season, ultimately falling to UConn. But with that monkey off Painter’s back, it could be scary for the rest of the Big Ten."
In his 19 seasons thus far, Painter as compiled a 447-203 record and has led Purdue to five Big Ten regular season championships. He's also won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and has been named the conference's Coach of the Year five times.
The Boilermakers have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 15 times and have reached the Sweet 16 seven times. They've consistently been one of the top teams in the Big Ten, winning the league title four times in the last eight years.
The four coaches ahead of Painter, per CBB Review, are Dan Hurley (UConn), Bill Self (Kansas), Scott Drew (Baylor) and Kelvin Sampson (Houston).
Painter and Purdue will open up the 2024-25 regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
