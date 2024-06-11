Zach Edey Reportedly Working Out with Utah Jazz
Add the Utah Jazz to the list of teams former Purdue center Zach Edey will reportedly work out for prior to the 2024 NBA Draft. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the 7-foot-4 prospect is one of seven players invited for a pre-draft workout.
Other big names include Tidjane Salaun, Tyler Kolek, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Baylor Scheierman and Jonathan Mogbo.
Edey has previously worked out with the Toronto Raptors. He was also scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to this year's draft. Experts project the former Boilermaker going anywhere from No. 9 to No. 19 in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Utah has three picks in this year's draft. In the first round, the Jazz will have picks No. 10 and No. 29. They also have the No. 32 overall pick — the second selection in the second round.
In a recent prospect ranking, ESPN's Jonathan Givony said that several teams have interest in Edey as a first-round talent.
"Teams say Edey's range appears to be in the Nos. 9-19 range based on the workouts he has conducted and scheduled," Givony wrote. "He was with the Toronto Raptors this past week, will visit the Los Angeles Lakers, and is in the conversation at Memphis (9), Utah (10), Chicago (11), Oklahoma City (12), Portland (14) and Miami (15)."
Edey impressed during his time at the NBA Scouting Combine in May. The former Purdue star showed off his ability to shoot from range, as well as knock down pull-up jumpers. He made 14-of-25 shots from behind the 3-point line, hit 60% of his shots off the dribble and converted on nine-of-10 free throw attempts.
Last season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12. 2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game at Purdue. He was a two-time National Player of the Year while with the Boilers.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE OFFICIAL ROSTER SET: The Purdue basketball roster is officially set for the 2024-25 season. On Monday, the Boilermakers released the roster, as well as jersey numbers for the upcoming college basketball campaign. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FRESHMEN WANT TO WIN TITLE: Incoming Purdue freshmen Jack Benter and Aaron Fine are already completely bought in to the culture Matt Painter has built at Purdue. The goal for the two freshmen? "We're coming for the championship." CLICK HERE