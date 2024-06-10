Purdue Releases Official Roster, Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Basketball Season
The first tipoff of the 2024-25 college basketball season is still months away, but Purdue's roster for the upcoming year is set. The team made the official announcement in a social media post.
Purdue revealed the 2024-25 roster, as well as jersey numbers for the upcoming season. Here's a look at this year's Boilermakers:
- No. 0 — CJ Cox, freshman
- No. 1 — Caleb Furst, senior
- No. 2 — Fletcher Loyer, junior
- No. 3 — Braden Smith, junior
- No. 4 — Trey Kaufman-Renn, junior
- No. 5 — Myles Colvin, sophomore
- No. 6 — Aaron Fine, freshman
- No. 7 — Sam King, junior
- No. 9 — Jack Lusk, sophomore
- No. 11 — Brian Waddell, junior
- No.12 — Daniel Jacobsen, freshman
- No. 14 — Jack Benter, freshman
- No. 20 — Josh Furst, sophomore
- No. 23 — Camden Heide, sophomore
- No. 24 — Gicarri Harris, freshman
- No. 32 — Jace Rayl, sophomore
- No. 34 — Raleigh Burgess, freshman
- No. 44 — Will Berg, sophomore
Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a 34-5 record, winning another Big Ten regular season title. The Boilermakers also reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and played in the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
This upcoming season will mark Matt Painter's 20th at the helm in West Lafayette. He's led Purdue to five Big Ten regular season titles and two Big Ten Tournament titles. The Boilers have reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times, making it to the Sweet 16 seven times, the Elite Eight twice and the Final Four once.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE FRESHMEN WANT TO WIN TITLE: Incoming Purdue freshmen Jack Benter and Aaron Fine are already completely bought in to the culture Matt Painter has built at Purdue. The goal for the two freshmen? "We're coming for the championship." CLICK HERE
MYLES COLVIN SHOWING CONSISTENCY: Myles Colvin appears ready to make the most of his opportunities in the 2024-25 season. The sophomore is showing off serious consistency from behind the 3-point line in a recent video posted to social media. CLICK HERE