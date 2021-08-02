Sports Illustrated home
ESPN Projects Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey a First-Round Pick in 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Before stepping onto the court for his sophomore campaign, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is being projected as a first-round talent in next year's NBA Draft. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
Before stepping onto the court for his sophomore campaign, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is being projected as a first-round talent in next year's NBA Draft. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following the 2021 NBA Draft, media analysts have already turned their heads toward the next group of young stars that are poised to reach the professional ranks. 

In a recent way-too-early 2022 NBA mock draft put together by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is projected as a first-round selection. Ivey is taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, who get their pick from the New Orleans Pelicans via the Los Angeles Lakers. 

In Givony's mock draft, Ivey is the third guard taken off the board, behind G League Ignite's Jaden Hardy and Alabama freshman J.D. Davidson. 

During his freshman season, Ivey appeared in 23 games for the Boilermakers, which included 12 starts. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. However, during the team's finals six games, Ivey averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. 

His play garnered recognition as he was named to the 2020-21 Big Ten All-Freshman team. 

This summer, Ivey led the United States FIBA World Cup U19 Team to a gold medal in Latvia. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in just 16.5 minutes throughout the tournament. He ranked second on the team in scoring and was named to the FIBA U19 All-Star 5 Team. 

Ivey will look to lead Purdue to its seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament berth during his sophomore season. 

