Trevion Williams Returned to Purdue to be Part of Something Special

Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Trevion Williams knew where he stood as a basketball player.

It wasn't Williams' time to take his talents to the NBA, at least not yet. After all, returning to Purdue for his senior season presented an opportunity to be part of something special.

Williams, following a dominant junior year with the Boilermakers last season, declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April while retaining his collegiate eligibility. His goal was to gain knowledge that would give him an edge on the hardwood, all the while also seeking opportunities for his future.

“I just wanted to go into the process with open ears,'' Williams said. "I kind of wanted to go in there and take everything in and bring it back to school. My main thing was just learning, going up there and learning as much as I can."

Williams has utilized his resources at Purdue to his full advantage. The basketball program's trainers aided in his preparation on the court and in the weight room. He said he kept a clear focus and put in the time to hone his skills while keeping his weight down.

The 6-foot-10 center for the Boilermakers was listed at 265 pounds during the 2020-2021 season, but he cut down to 255 ahead of his workout with the Timberwolves.

"Just little things," he said. "Trying to go to the gym at least four or five times a week, whether it’s getting shots up, conditioning, lifting, anything. Just making sure I’m doing something every day to prepare me for that workout.”

The Timberwolves' practice included much of the same regimens Williams was accustomed to under Purdue coach Matt Painter. But he said the intensity and schedule with the team were on another level.

"Those guys are different," Williams said. "In college, you practice for about three hours. Whereas in the NBA, you’re in there for about a hard hour. Everything is fast-paced. You come in, and you've just got to be ready to go."

Following the workout, Williams canceled his visit with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the feedback he already received, he was nearing the decision to return to school.

Now, Williams will have the chance to complete his degree in retail management at Purdue and rejoin a program searching for its first NCAA Final Four appearance since 1980.

*** *** ***

Williams was surrounded by several familiar faces while going through the pre-draft process. Many of the Big Ten opponents he's faced off against over the past three seasons were also looking for professional evaluations.

While some of those players decided to move on to the next phase of their basketball careers, Williams soaked up all the knowledge he could for his fourth year at Purdue.

"But it was great competition, and I learned a lot from the process,” he said.

Much of the feedback Williams received included weaknesses in his game that were clear to him already. Williams, who has honored as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American honorable mention last season, was told he needed to expand his shooting capabilities to be productive at the next level.

Whether it be 3-point shooting or mid-range jump shots, Williams is looking to become a more versatile player. Adding an improved shooting stroke to his soft touch around the rim will make him that much more of a force at the college ranks.

However, one of the biggest areas where he can improve stems from the free-throw line. While he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, Williams only shot 50% from the foul line.

"Being able to shoot 75% or above is something that Coach Painter talked about a lot," Williams said." Just being in shape in general, I mean, just little things. I think the way I went into it, my mindset was good.”

Despite cutting weight while training for his NBA opportunities, Williams also said he needs to maintain a constant level of fitness. He was eager to take the criticism and use it as fuel to become a better player moving forward.

*** *** ***

Williams was never alone in deciphering what his next step would be. He often spoke to his mother, Shawndra Lewis, and his uncle, Curtis Lewis, about his experiences during the pre-draft process. He was able to vocalize his thoughts and feelings without them giving unwanted suggestions.

They were just there to listen, and that helped.

"At the end of the day, it’s my decision, and they wanted to just be here for me," Williams said of his family. "They didn’t want to say much because they wanted me to take ownership and make my own decisions. But they did help me through the process, they did listen to me, and that’s something I appreciate.”

Shawndra and Curtis have been part of Williams' life since before he started his journey on the basketball court. Williams grew up with his mom in Hyde Park in Chicago's South Side. But he was never far away from trouble.

In 2015, Williams' uncle, Tyjuan Lewis, was shot and killed outside his home in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. The devastating loss deeply affected Williams, prompting him to move away from his mother during his sophomore year at Mount Carmel High School and move in with Curtis.

Curtis was the principal of Henry Ford Academy School for Creative Studies in Detroit. There, Williams finished his years of high school as an honor roll student and eventually committed to Purdue over Illinois and Michigan State, among others.

In part through their sacrifices, Williams is where he is now. And while he learned plenty about himself as a player through training for the NBA Draft, he also discovered a bit about himself as a person.

Williams carries all of his experiences with him, and that's what shapes who he is on and off the court.

"I think the best thing I learned about being there was, just trying to be humble wherever it is," Williams said. "There were a lot of good guys there at the workout, a lot of people watching, and just the way you carry yourself says a lot about the person you are.”

*** *** ***

The first part of Williams' decision to return to Purdue was his pursuit of a college degree. The second was the potential for a strong postseason run with the Boilermakers' basketball program during the 2021-22 season.

Williams officially announced his return to the Boilermakers on June 24. After finalizing his decision, the team is on track to return all of its starters from a year ago.

Purdue put together an 18-10 overall record in 2019-20, which included a 13-6 mark in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers finished fourth in the conference standings and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the team suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of North Texas. Williams was one of only two Boilermaker players to score in double figures, compared to Mean Green's four.

Purdue eventually faltered in overtime, suffering a 78-69 loss.

It was a disappointing end, undoubtedly, but all the players returning have one more year of experience under their belts, including sophomores Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, who were each named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season.

"I think we have a lot of pieces to be special," Williams said. "We're definitely a Final Four-caliber team, and I think I wanted to be a part of something special."

With the academic year inching closer in West Lafayette, Purdue basketball has already started practicing on the court again. The players are putting up shots, lifting weights and conditioning, just as Williams did to prepare for the NBA Draft process.

He said the players are doing everything in their power to make the team better.

"It shows that guys care, and it shows that everyone wants to be special together,” Williams said.

Williams, as a senior, will lead that charge. And he will look to be at the forefront of what could be a special season for the Boilermakers through his performance and his leadership.

