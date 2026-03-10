5 Keys to Purdue Winning the 2026 Big Ten Basketball Tournament

Winning the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 7 is going to be quite a challenge, but that is the position Purdue is in this week. The Boilermakers finished conference play with a 13-7 record, a long way from claiming a league title — a goal this team set for itself in the preseason.

Purdue will play its first game on Thursday, March 12, in Chicago at the United Center, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Its opponent is not known at this time.

How can the Boilers make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament and win the event for a third time in program history? Here are a few keys to success in Chicago.

Braden Smith playing aggressive

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Purdue is always at its best offensively and gives opponents more trouble when Braden Smith is searching for his shot, especially early in a game. But that doesn't mean the star point guard has to put up 20 shots per game in order to be "aggressive."

Smith provides Purdue with an additional scorer when he hunts for his shots. He can do that periodically throughout the game, especially with his ability to score from the mid-range. The senior is particularly dangerous when he gets going in the first half.

Don't expect Smith to score 20 points each night — though he's more than capable — but if he can establish himself as a scoring threat, it creates an even larger offensive advantage for the Boilers.

Production off the bench

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of Purdue's greatest strengths has been its depth. Over the last few games, Matt Painter has tightened up rotations a bit, especially at the center position, rolling with Oscar Cluff or Trey Kaufman-Renn while getting Daniel Jacobsen more spot minutes.

Regardless of how deep Painter decides to go, the Boilers need bench players to be impactful throughout the Big Ten Tournament. Jack Benter, Omer Mayer and Gicarri Harris have all had flashes of excellence this season and can provide Purdue with a nice spark.

For Purdue to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament, the role players have to contribute on a nightly basis.

Bigs staying out of foul trouble

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) looks to score. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Cluff and Kaufman-Renn getting a bulk of the minutes, it's imperative that both are available and stay on the court. Picking up silly fouls isn't an option for the Boilers to have a chance.

Against multiple teams in its path, Purdue will have a size advantage in the post with those two guys on the floor. Plus, they're the best rebounding tandem for the Boilermakers this season — another important key to making a deep run.

Purdue also can't allow opponents to live at the free-throw line. Getting stops without fouling in high-level matchups is going to be an important factor.

Communicating on the defensive end

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) huddles with his teammates. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Purdue's defense has been less than stellar over the last 13 games. The Boilermakers are 6-7 in the final month of the season, with the defensive lapses being the largest culprit behind the struggles.

Purdue isn't going to make any drastic changes to its defense, and it's not going to suddenly become a top-10 defense overnight. One way the Boilers can slow down opponents, though, is by simply communicating better and ensuring that defenders are in the correct spots.

That's probably the easiest fix for Purdue heading into the postseason. The Boilermakers won't be a defensive juggernaut, but if it results in four or five additional stops per game, it'll be a huge advantage for a team that thrives offensively.

Dominating on the glass

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) reaches for the ball | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

When Purdue has played its best basketball, it has dominated on the glass. It's another way to get stops on the defensive end and allow for second-chance opportunities offensively.

Kaufman-Renn has been Purdue's top rebounder this season, averaging 8.7 boards per game. Cluff is next on that list at 7.1 rebounds per game. The responsibility can't solely fall on their shoulders, though.

Those two will likely do a bulk of the work on the glass, but Purdue's guards also need to be effective on the glass. When everyone chases down the ball, the Boilers are in better shape.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!