Five Purdue Basketball Players Earn 2021-22 Big Ten Postseason Honors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball team capped off the 2021-22 regular season with five players earning a total of six All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named First Team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in Big Ten play. He became just the eighth underclassman in program history to be named first-team all-conference.
Sophomore center Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were also named to All-Big Ten teams. By recording 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 20.1 minutes per contest, Edey was named Second Team All-Big Ten.
Williams was a third-team all-conference honoree, but the senior was also earned the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award. He posted 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in just 19.5 minutes per game this season for the Boilermakers.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after registering 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds to go along with 47 made 3-pointers in league play. He was also the team's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. was honored as one of five players on the Big Ten All-Defensive team. He became Purdue's 17th player in program history to be named to the All-Defensive Team, which stands as a conference record.
Here's a look at all the Big Ten players recognized with postseason honors by coaches and media:
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
First Team:
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Second Team:
- Trent Frazier, Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
- Brad Davison, Wisconsin
Third Team:
- Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
- Gabe Brown, Michigan State
- Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Geo Baker, Rutgers
Honorable Mention:
- Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
- Fatts Russell, Maryland
- Malik Hall, Michigan State
- Jamison Battle, Minnesota
- Payton Willis, Minnesota
- John Harrar, Penn State
- Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
- Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
All-Freshman Team:
- Moussa Diabate, Michigan
- Max Christie, Michigan State
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
- Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
- Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
All-Defensive Team:
- Trent Frazier, Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
- Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
Player of the Year
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Defensive Player of the Year:
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Freshman of the Year:
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Sixth Man of the Year:
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
Coach of the Year:
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
First Team:
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Second Team:
- Trent Frazier, Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Third Team:
- Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
- Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Brad Davison, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention:
- Xavier Johnson, Indiana
- Race Thompson, Indiana
- Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
- Fatts Russell, Maryland
- Eric Ayala, Maryland
- Eli Brooks, Michigan
- Gabe Brown, Michigan State
- Jamison Battle, Minnesota
- Payton Willis, Minnesota
- Pete Nance, Northwestern
- John Harrar, Penn State
- Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
- Geo Baker, Rutgers
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
- Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
- Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
Player of the Year
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Freshman of the Year:
- Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Coach of the Year:
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
