Oscar Cluff Giving Purdue Everything It Needs in Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO — Matt Painter knew that if Purdue wanted to make a deep run in March this season, it was going to need a window cleaner. The Boilermakers may not be in March Madness yet, but Oscar Cluff's performance in the Big Ten Tournament has provided the program with a major jolt at precisely the right time.

Purdue will walk into the United Center on Sunday afternoon with an opportunity to claim its third Big Ten Tournament title. Standing in the way is top-seeded Michigan, a team that handled the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in the regular season.

Not many expected Purdue to be in this position, not after losing four of its final six games and getting the No.7 seed in the league tournament. Cluff has been a catalyst to Purdue's success already this postseason.

"He's been a horse for us. Just being physical down there, posting up and getting every rebound," Painter said following Purdue's 73-66 win over UCLA in the semifinal round. "He's been great in the tournament for us."

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) scores on UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5). | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cluff's hands have been like magnets through the first three days of the Big Ten Tournament, attracting every rebound in his vicinity. He's averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds in those three contests, highlighted by a 17-point, 14-rebound effort on Saturday evening against UCLA.

Not only did Cluff put up big numbers on the Bruins, but he was also responsible for key plays at pivotal moments.

With the game tied at 62-62 with three minutes remaining, Trey Kaufman-Renn attempted a shot to put Purdue ahead. The shot bounced off the rim, but Cluff was in position to tip it in and give the Boilers an edge. Just two possessions later, the center came up with another big board off a Fletcher Loyer miss, putting it back through the net and giving Purdue a 68-62 lead with two minutes to play.

Cluff then went on to make four free throws to ice the game, accounting for eight of Purdue's final 11 points. As a result, the Boilermakers get a rematch with Michigan, this time with a Big Ten Tournament title hanging in the balance.

Nothing different about Cluff's approach to the game

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Back in November and December, it was easy to understand why Painter targeted Cluff in the transfer portal. He was a double-double threat every night, providing Purdue with a furious rebounder and a strong post presence.

Like all players, though, Cluff went through a bit of a slump in the middle of the season. Rebounds weren't coming as easily, the number of shot attempts was dropping and the fouls were increasing. The transfer center just wasn't having quite the same impact as he once had early in the year.

That's all changed this week in Chicago. Cluff has arguably been the most important player on Purdue's roster during the Big Ten Tournament. If the Boilers are to leave the Windy City with a tournament trophy, he'll have a strong case to be the MVP.

Cluff's success hasn't been a result of anything he's changed, though. He's just playing smarter basketball, a result of understanding exactly what he needs to do to help Purdue be successful.

"I wouldn't say anything different," Cluff said. "I would just say just from what I've learnt over the season and just being able to put it all together and understand everything about it, which helps me play as hard as I can."

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) scores against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cluff has been logging more minutes recently, playing for longer stretches as Painter tightens up his rotations for March. Though it once seemed like Purdue's center may not be able to play effectively for extended periods of time, he's put that notion to rest this week in the Big Ten Tournament.

Regardless of the outcome on Sunday against Michigan, Cluff's resurgence has provided Purdue with a jolt in March. His effort on the glass and ability to convert offensive rebounds into second-chance points gives the Boilers a chance to compete with anyone in the country and make a run to the Final Four.

"The main improvement is just something he's done throughout the year. He just wasn't as good for about a month in terms of just going after the basketball," Painter said. "He's got a great nose for the ball. He does a great job of tipping it to himself. He's a fantastic rebounder, especially offensively."

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