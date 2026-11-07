5 Takeaways From Purdue's Stunning 83-80 Loss to Valparaiso

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Beacons turned the lights out in Mackey Arena on Friday night. In a college basketball stunner, Valparaiso upset Purdue 83-80 on a last-second three-pointer from Justus McNair in double overtime. With the loss, the Boilers fall to 0-2 on the year.

The final shot from McNair was the final blow, but Purdue shot all 10 of its toes off throughout the game. The Boilers had plenty of chances to take control of the game, but squandered all of them.

Let's dive into some of the takeaways from Friday night.

Jan 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter coaches C.J. Cox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No answer for Rakim Chaney

The Valparaiso sophomore had a Keaton Wagler-type performance on Friday night. He finished the game with 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He was 14-of-22 from the floor. Even though he fouled out in double-overtime, he put the Beacons in position to win the game.

Purdue had no answer for him from the beginning. At halftime, Purdue led 32-20, with Chaney accounted for 15 of the team's points. He made plays all throughout the night, none bigger than when he chased down a missed free throw at the end of overtime and making a contested three-pointer to send the game into double-overtime.

Shooting is becoming a concern

Entering the year, Purdue was supposed to be a team that depended heavily on its perimeter shooting. The shots haven't been falling for the Boilermakers, though. This is a team with veterans in Gicarri Harris, C.J. Cox, Omer Mayer and Jack Benter, and all have struggled to knock down shots.

Purdue ended Friday's game making just five of its 28 three-point attempts. Purdue was 4-of-13 in the first half and proceeded to go 1-of-15 in the second half and the two overtime periods. The Boilers didn't make a single three in the two extra sessions.

Throwing Antione West Jr. and Luke Ertel into the mix, Purdue's guards were just 3-of-20 from the perimeter.

A team that currently lacks discipline

Growing pains are a real thing and it's clear that Purdue is enduring them right now. Purdue made some critical mistakes in major moments. Even though Valpo only attempted 16 free throws, the Boilers fouled at inopportune times.

When Valparaiso needed to make plays, it did. When Purdue needed to do the same, it fell short. That's part of the learning curve, especially for a team that is still learning who it is.

No transition

Pressure defense was thought to be a strength of this team. Valparaiso doesn't turn the ball over much and only had nine in 50 minutes of basketball on Friday night. Still, this was a group that was expected to create turnovers, get into transition and score baskets easily.

Through the first two games, the Boilers have failed to do that. They had just two fastbreak points on Friday night and accounted for only seven points off turnovers. When three-pointers aren't falling, you have to be able to score in other ways. Right now, Daniel Jacobsen is Purdue's only weapon.

Antione West Jr. down the stretch again

Mayer has been the starter through the first two games, but West was called into action down the stretch again. In fact, Mayer didn't step onto the floor until overtime when the redshirt freshman fouled out.

Neither guy played particularly well, but it appears that Matt Painter likes West's ability to make plays, especially late in games. It didn't come to fruition in the first two games, so it'll be interesting to see if the Boilers continue to move forward with West down the stretch.

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