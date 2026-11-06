Live Game Thread & Updates For Purdue Basketball vs. Valparaiso

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in the regular season, Purdue is taking the floor at Mackey Arena. The Boilers played two exhibition games on the road and opened their season against No. 15 Gonzaga in Las Vegas, falling 78-72.

Purdue is hoping to regain its confidence with some of that "Mackey Magic," welcoming Valparaiso into the iconic venue on Friday night. Purdue Boilermakers ON SI will be live from Mackey Arena, providing the best coverage of the game.

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Feb 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. Valparaiso live game blog

Tipoff between Purdue and Valparaiso is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

What's at stake

Purdue is hoping to even its record to 1-1 after dropping its season opener to Gonzaga on Monday. The Boilers fought valiantly in that contest, but they missed too many shots down the stretch and couldn't overcome the 34 free-throw attempts the Bulldogs got in the game.

Friday is an opportunity to correct some of the shooting woes the Boilers have endured over the last few games. In the exhibition game against UConn, Purdue connected on just two of its 25 three-point attempts. Against Gonzaga, it shot 5-of-21 from long range.

This is going to be a three-point shooting team, so Purdue needs to find the bottom of the well to regain its confidence against Valpo on Friday.

As for the Beacons, they enter the game 1-0, posting a convincing 80-58 win over Western Illinois in their opener. Friday night gives Roger Powell Jr.'s team a chance to pull off a major upset, one that would stun the college basketball world.

Valparaiso and Purdue have played 18 times in their history, with the Boilermakers leading the all-time series 17-1. The lone win for the Beacons was a 114-96 victory in 1965.

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