5 Things to Know About Purdue's Next Opponent — Michigan State Spartans

Another top-15 matchup is on the docket this week, with No. 13 Michigan State making the trip to Mackey Arena to play No. 8 Purdue. This Thursday night clash is hugely important in terms of the Big Ten standings, as both teams are battling for the second spot in the league.

Tom Izzo is bringing an athletic and scrappy team into West Lafayette, led by star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. It will be another major test for the Boilermakers, who are trying to secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are a few things to know about the Spartans ahead of Thursday's clash at Mackey Arena.

Fears is the nation's top passer

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) passes the ball. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday night's matchup between the Boilermakers and Spartans will feature the top two passers in college basketball this season. Fears is the nation's leader, averaging 9.2 assists per game. Purdue's Braden Smith is second, dishing out 8.7 assists per contest.

Fears is surrounded by players who can score in the post at a high level, including Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Coen Carr and others. He does an excellent job of feeding the post, but can also find teammates open around the perimeter.

What makes Fears such a dangerous player is that he's also capable of scoring at a high level. He's also scoring 15 points per game this season, leading the way for Michigan State in that department, as well.

Dominant on the boards

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) takes a rebound. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keeping Michigan State off the glass has been a nearly impossible mission this year. The Spartans are averaging 41.1 rebounds per game this season and are plus-12.6 on the boards, a mark that ranks third-best in the country.

Everyone wearing a green jersey can rebound. The Spartans are led by Kohler, who is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game and has collected 10 boards or more in three of his last four games. Four different players are averaging at least 4.3 rebounds per game and seven are grabbing at least 2,0 boards per game.

Michigan State's ability to rebound the basketball is a big help on the defensive end, but Izzo's team also crashes the offensive glass. The Spartans rank 31st in offensive rebounding this season, creating plenty of second-chance opportunities for themselves.

Kohler is a true stretch four

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a 3-pointer. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9, Kohler is a matchup problem for a lot of teams. He's capable of scoring in the post and has also been excellent as a catch-and-shoot player from the perimeter. The senior is the epitome of the stretch four position, capable of scoring from anywhere on the floor.

Kohler is averaging 12.3 points per game and is shooting the ball at a 50.4% clip. Even more impressive, he's Michigan State's most efficient three-point shooter, hitting at a 40% mark for the year. He has gone through a bit of a slump in recent weeks, making just 24% (12-of-50) of his attempts since Jan. 17.

Still, Kohler is capable of clicking at any given moment. He also provides the Spartans with a huge boost on the glass. Purdue's defense may have its hands full trying to contain the MSU forward.

Top 10 in KenPom's defensive efficiency

Michigan State's Coen Carr, right, defends as Illinois' Keaton Wagler shoots. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's greatest strength this season has come on the defensive end of the floor. A lot of that has to do with its effectiveness on the glass, but the Spartans have the sixth-highest adjusted defensive efficiency rating in the country this season.

Opponents are scoring just 66.1 points per game and shooting only 39.7% from the floor. Both those numbers rank in the top 20 nationally.

The Spartans have a lot of athleticism on the floor at all times, making it difficult for teams to get open looks. This isn't a team that depends heavily on forcing turnovers, averaging just 5.3 steals per game. Opponents are also averaging fewer than 11 turnovers per contest against the Spartans. This is just a hard-nosed, tough Izzo defense.

Not a three-point shooting team

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Illinois. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several teams in the Big Ten live and die with the three-point shot, but that's not Michigan State's forte. The Spartans are averaging 21.7 attempts from long range this season, which ranks 236th nationally. They shoot a solid percentage, hitting at a 35.2% clip.

Michigan State wants to utilize its athleticism and get the ball into the paint and attack the rim. If the Spartans can't score on their first shot attempt, they're good enoug to collect the offensive rebound and give themselves second-chance opportunities.

Purdue can't fall asleep defending the three-point line against Michigan State, but trying to keep the Spartans out of the paint is going to be the real challenge for Thursday night's matchup.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PURDUE IN KENPOM, NCAA NET & AP RANKINGS: There are only four games left on Purdue's schedule. Here's a look at where the Boilermakers stand in multiple ranking systems as March approaches. CLICK HERE

PURDUE IN BIG TEN STANDINGS: Purdue is 12-4 in the Big Ten after going 1-1 last week. Where do the Boilermakers currently sit in the conference standings with just four games remaining? CLICK HERE