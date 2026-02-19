Purdue Makes Special Announcement for Friday's Rivalry Game vs. Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Over the years, it's become tradition for Purdue to wear black uniforms inside Mackey Arena when hosting in-state rival Indiana. That will be the case again when the Hoosiers come into town.

Purdue announced that it will wear its black script uniforms for Friday night's clash with Indiana. Because the Boilers are sporting black on Keady Court, they are also calling for fans to wear black to the game.

In other words, Purdue is looking for a "Blackout" environment for Friday night's game.

The Boilermakers will be looking for revenge against their archirvals, as the Hoosiers won the first meeting 72-67 in Bloomington. It will also be the final time Purdue's veteran core — Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn — play Indiana, unless the two teams meet in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments.

Purdue has won two straight games against Indiana in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are also winners in nine of their last 10 games against the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena, with the only loss coming on Feb. 23, 2023.

However, the Hoosiers have won the last two games in the rivalry series, both at Assembly Hall. It should make for an intriguing matchup on Friday night.

Tipoff for Friday night's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Only three remaining home games for Purdue

The regular season is winding down, and teams are ramping up for March. Purdue has just five games remaining on the schedule, with three of those at home. All three are big games for the Boilermakers.

It starts on Friday night as Purdue hosts Indiana, hoping to get revenge for the five-point loss in Bloomington in January. The remaining two games at Mackey Arena are both against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press poll.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, No. 15 Michigan State comes into West Lafayette. After a two-game road trip to Ohio State and Northwestern, the Boilermakers close out the season against No. 24 Wisconsin on Saturday, March 7.

That will be the final home game for Smith, Loyer, Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff, and Liam Murphy. That group will want to end on a high note, especially with NCAA Tournament seeding at stake.

