5 Thoughts From Purdue's 82-66 Win Over Trinity Western University

Purdue had a tougher challenge in its second game of its Canada trip on Sunday, but improved to 2-0 with an 82-66 victory over Trinity Western University. The Boilermakers now get a day off before playing their final two opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday's win over Trinity Western was highlighted by another impressive defensive effort, as the Boilermakers recorded 13 steals in the victory. They also tallied 41 rebounds and knocked down 14 three-pointers, one less than Saturday night's win over the Vancouver Selects.

Four Boilers reached double figures on Sunday night, led by Daniel Jacobsen with 14. Antione West Jr. added 13, Gicarri Harris had 11 and Jack Benter scored 10. Caden Pierce had a team-high seven rebounds and Omer Mayer dished out nine assists.

Here are a few post-game thoughts following Purdue's 16-point victory.

Daniel Jacobsen looked more comfortable in the post

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) grabs a rebound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen has gotten off to a strong start in each of Purdue's first two games, but he looked even more comfortable in the post on Sunday. He was quick to get to his post move when he caught the basketball in the paint on Sunday, and Trinity Western had no answer for the big man.

The junior center was getting his work done early, getting position down low and sealing off his defender to give his point guards a clear target. Even on his misses, Jacobsen getting to his move quickly is beneficial for Purdue. He had an effective and efficient night, scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and collecting five rebounds.

Antione West Jr. continues to light it up

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) shoots the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember when Braden Smith said that Antione West Jr. has the opportunity to be Purdue's leading scorer this season? It might still be a tad premature to talk about that seriously, but he has already been a proven shot-maker through two games in Canada.

After scoring 20 points against the Vancouver Selects on Saturday, West dropped in 13 points while hitting 5-of-10 shots and going 3-of-7 from deep. When he gets a clear look at the basket, he never hesitates. It also doesn't seem to bother him when he misses shots, he just moves on to the next play, which can be the biggest challenge for a young player.

Caden Pierce is the team's top rebounder

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives against Creighton. | USA TODAY Sports

Purdue has plenty of big men capable of rebounding the basketball, but none are better at it — at least right now — than Pierce. The 6-foot-7 forward has a nose for the basketball and is always fighting for the rebound. Whether he's in good box-out position or flies in from the perimeter, he's trying to get the Boilers an extra possession.

Pierce did an excellent job on the glass on Saturday, and that continued into Sunday. His athleticism is a true asset for Purdue on the glass, as he's able to grab the ball at its highest point at times. The Princeton transfer is of the Mason Gillis mold; he may not be the tallest guy on the floor, but he's strong, physical and athletic.

The young guys closed it out

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) rebounds the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, these games don't count towards Purdue's record. While this team wants to win every time it's on the floor, a win or a loss doesn't really matter in July. Having said that, it was still interesting that Matt Painter rolled with a younger lineup in the final three minutes to close out Sunday's win.

Purdue led Trinity Western by just eight points while freshmen Jacob Webber and Luke Ertel were on the floor, accompanied by redshirt sophomores Jack Benter and Raleigh Burgess. Harris, a junior, was the veteran-most player on the court.

Both Webber and Ertel hit some clutch shots down the stretch and pushed the lead back out to double figures to close it out. It was an excellent way for Purdue's young guys to get experience in a tight game early in their careers.

Gicarri Harris provides consistency on both ends

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris has almost looked like a new player in these first two games in Canada. He had another great outing on Sunday, ending with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. The junior also had another solid night defending the perimeter.

The game appears to really be slowing down for Harris. He's been a much better decision-maker and has been more aggressive in his offensive approach. We're seeing him drive to the basket more, which is also forcing defenses to sag and allow him to get open three-point opportunities.

It's only two games, but Harris looks like the most improved player on Purdue's roster right now.

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