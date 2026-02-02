Fletcher Loyer Approaching Program Record After Big Performance vs. Maryland

Only one former Boilermaker stands in the way of Fletcher Loyer breaking Purdue's all-time three-point record. With a 29-point performance in a 93-63 win over Maryland on Sunday. which included seven made shots from long distance, the senior guard inched closer to becoming the school's top three-point shooter.

Loyer went 7-of-10 from long range on Sunday, giving him 252 career three-pointers made. He passed Dakota Mathias (250) for second on Purdue's all-time list for made triples with that performance. Now, the senior is 30 away from breaking the record of 281, set by Carsen Edwards (2016-19).

Here's what Purdue's top five list of three-pointer shooters looks like after Loyer's big day in College Park:

Purdue's 3-point leaders Attempts made 1. Carsen Edwards 281 2. Fletcher Loyer 252 3. Dakota Mathias 250 4. E'Twaun Moore 243 5. Jaraan Cornell 242

It would be a tough feat for Loyer to surpass Edwards during the regular season at this point, though not impossible. With nine games left, the senior guard would need to average 3.3 made triples per game to set a new program record by the end of the regular season.

Purdue will play at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament and, barring disaster, at least one game in the NCAA Tournament. That would give Loyer at least 11 remaining games to break the record. He would need to make 2.7 threes per game to break Edwards' mark.

Loyer has already secured his place as one of Purdue's all-time best three-point shooters. Can he end his career by becoming the program's best in that category?

Loyer needed a big day vs. Maryland

Loyer had struggled recently entering Sunday's game against Maryland. He had made just five of his last 21 attempts from long range and was averaging just 6.5 points per game in his last four outings.

He broke out of that slump in a big way against Maryland. He scored 29 points, one shy of his career-high. Loyer shot 9-of-14 from the floor and hit 7-of-10 from long range.

Purdue is hopeful that Loyer's big day against Maryland will carry over to the remainder of the season, giving the Boilers that much-needed weapon on the offensive end.

"In his career, he's always had a stretch where he struggles and a stretch where he's the best shooter in the country," coach Matt Painter said after the game. "We hope this is the start of that stretch."

This season, Loyer is avearging 13.2 points per game and is shooting 39.6% from behind the three-point arc. He is also avearging 2.5 made three-pointers per game, the best of his career.

