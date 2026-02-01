Matt Painter Explains Why 30-Point Win Over Maryland is Exactly What Purdue Needed

Purdue needed a win in the worst way. Entering Sunday's game against Maryland, the 12th-ranked Boilermakers had suffered three straight losses, putting them two games back in the race for a Big Ten title. So, a 30-point victory over the Terrapins on the road was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Fletcher Loyer scored 29 points, Braden Smith scored 19 and dished out six assists, and Trey Kaufman-Renn added seven points and 10 rebounds, leading Purdue to a 93-63 victory over Maryland in College Park.

It was one of those afternoons where Purdue seemed to do no wrong. The Boilers shot 53% from the floor, connected on 15-of-30 three-pointers, won the rebounding battle 37-26 and finished with just eight turnovers.

After three straight Big Ten losses, including one to rival Indiana on Tuesday, Purdue's performance might ignite some momentum in the second half of the season.

The Purdue bench celebrates a made three-pointer. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"It's what you need. You need games like this to get yourself feeling good," Painter said. "You get yourself in position where you're 7-0 in the league and 17-1, you lose three straight and you find out a lot about your guys. That's the kind of adversity you're going to see at times. You've gotta be able to weather through it and play better."

Sunday's game was particularly big for Loyer, who had struggled recently. He had made just five of his last 21 shots from three-point range, but connected on 7-of-10 shots from deep against Maryland.

Loyer hadn't been alone in his struggles. Following the loss to IU, Smith called a team meeting to address some of the issues the team had endured. A lot of it was attributed to a lack of focus, something Painter said Purdue must maintain on a nightly basis to win at a high level.

"I don't think our concentration has been at a high [level]," Painter said. "That's kinda come in and out. If you can hold your concentration and have discipline, embrace the physicality of the game and go out there and compete, we've got a pretty good team. That's what we have to keep doing. You never have that figured out, you're always working on those areas."

Purdue now gets a break, playing Oregon on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Right opponent at the right time?

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sometimes, playing a mismatched opponent is important for a team to regain its confidence. A matchup against Maryland couldn't have come at a better time for Purdue, which plays a brutal February schedule.

Oregon is just 8-13 on the year, but after Saturday's game against the Ducks, life gets much miore difficult for the Boilermakers. Their next five games include road trips to No. 5 Nebraska and Iowa, then a three-game homestand agaisnt No. 3 Michigan, Indiana, and No. 7 Michigan State.

Purdue needed a game like Sunday's to find its rhythm, regain its momentum, and carry confidence into the most challenging portion of its schedule.

