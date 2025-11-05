Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith Both Make Big Splash in Purdue's Season-Opening Win

Career night for Fletcher Loyer 🙌



🚂 30 PTS (career high)

🚂 8–11 FG

🚂 7–10 3FG



The first @BoilerBall player to drop 30 points in a season opener since Carsen Edwards (11/6/18 vs. Fairfield). pic.twitter.com/EbYeXcS9zZ