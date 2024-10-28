Former Boilermaker Mason Gillis Scores 10 Points in Duke's Charity Exhibition
Former Purdue forward Mason Gillis has gotten his feet wet down in Durham, N.C.. He had a nice outing in Duke's charity exhibition game against Arizona State on Sunday. The Blue Devils defeated the Sun Devils 103-47.
Gillis ended the game with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes on the floor. He made four of his six shot attempts and did not have a turnover in the game.
That performance was a bump up from what Gillis did in Duke's first exhibition game against Lincoln (Pa.) on Oct. 19. The former Boilermaker ended the night with just two points and three rebounds in a 107-56 victory. He played 19 minutes in that contest.
The Blue Devils will play their first regular season game on Monday, Nov. 4, hosting Maine.
Gillis transferred to Duke following the 2023-24 season, using his additional year of eligibility everyone received from the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, his final year is off to a solid start.
Gillis helped lead Purdue to a 34-5 record a season ago, winning a Big Ten regular season championship and earning a trip to the National Championship Game. He was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year following the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He shot nearly 47% from 3-point range, as well.
As the season progresses, we'll continue to keep an eye on the former Boilermaker and see if he can help guide Duke to a deep tournament run.
Related Purdue basketball stories
BE PATIENT WITH YOUNG BOILERS: Take a deep breath, Purdue fans. The Boilermakers have a lot of talent on the roster, but it may take some time for this newer, younger group to jell. CLICK HERE
TOM BREW COLUMN: Zach Edey is expecting to set some records during his NBA career, but his first one came as a surprise, fouling out of his debut in only 15 minutes. He talked about learning his way as a pro prior to Saturday night's game against Orlando. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FRESHMAN CJ COX IS 'A BUCKET': Purdue assistant coach PJ Thompson spoke highly about the shooting ability of Boilermakers freshman guard CJ Cox, calling him "a bucket." CLICK HERE