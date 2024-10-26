My Two Cents: Former Boiler Zach Edey Adjusting Quickly to Different NBA Life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Edey knew it would be different. Of course it would. Making the transition from college to the NBA is never easy, even if you're the two-time national player of the year.
West Lafayette is in his rear-view mirror now, although it will always have a special place in his heart. His home is in Memphis now, after being drafted No. 9 overall by the Grizzlies in June. His new job? Starting center for a team expected to make some noise in the Western Conference this year, with the addition of the 7-foot-4 Edey and the return of dynamic All-Star guard Ja Morant.
It's just two regular-season games into his pro career, and it's already been an adventure. The game is different, very different, and don't ever let anyone tell you anything else.
"Just finding my spots offensively, that's different. it's a change. You have to figure out how the offense flows and how best to insert myself,'' Edey told me in the Grizzlies' locker room Saturday before their game with the Orlando Magic.
It's been a unique start for Edey. He averaged 12.2 points a game in the five-game preseason, but then fouled out in just 15 minutes of the Grizzlies' season opener at Utah. Since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, no one had ever fouled out so quickly in their NBA debut. You get six fouls in NBA games, but that didn't matter. You only get five in college. Edey played 138 games at Purdue and only fouled out once.
He had just five points in that opener, a 126-124 win. He had 13 points on Friday night in a 128-108 loss at Houston. So that's 18 points and 10 fouls so far, in just 38 minutes of action over the two games.
It's really on the defensive end where he'll have to gain experience and know-how quickly.
"When you get in foul trouble it's definitely tough to get in a rhythm, get in a flow,'' Edey said. "Defensively, guys make different shots here than I'm used to in college. I have to take away different kinds of shots, and that's a big adjustment. I feel comfortable with where I'm at physically, and I'm moving well, but it's such a faster game. You have to get used to that pace, and playing further out on the floor.
"The biggest challenge is guarding the smaller guys with all that quickness, and all the bigs that can go outside and shoot. There's a lot more ground to cover here. I just have to play a little more up on my ball screens. That's different.''
Off the court, Edey is growing up now, too. He's getting settled quickly in his new hometown.
"It's been good. I like it here,'' Edey said. "I've been getting my place set up and finding some nice food spots around the city. It's working out great so far.''
Edey is making friends quickly in the Grizzlies' locker room, too. He already had something of a relation with Cam Spencer, whom he played against in the 2022-23 season when Spencer was at Rutgers. They met again, of course, in last year's national championship game when Spencer and Connecticut beat Purdue.
"It's great having Zach around. He's such a good guy, and he's all about ball, too,'' Spencer said in the Grizzlies' locker room before Saturday night's game against the Orlando Magic. "We talk a lot and hang out. It helped already having something of a relationship with him and having a ton of respect for his game. I'm really glad he's on my side now.''
Edey has started both games for the Grizzlies, and he definitely forces some serious game-planning from opposing coaches. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said as much before the game, too.
"I just got done asking the coaches about some coverages we could see with him,'' Mosley said before the game. "He just presents such a problem with early rim seals and duck-ins, and being ready two passes away because he's already getting to his spot. You just always have to be alert. He's a problem down there, and when he and Ja are both out there, you've got to worry about two people getting to the rim, one going downhill and one already being there.
"You have to make sure you're smart and stay attached to bodies, and keeping him off the glass if very crucial for us.''