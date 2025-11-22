Ex-Boiler Myles Colvin Shouts Out Purdue Fans After Making Buzzer Beater in Bahamas
Once a Boilermaker, always a Boilermaker. That's probably how Myles Colvin felt on Friday night inside the ballroom at the Baha Mar Resort. The former Purdue and current Wake Forest wing drilled a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to lift the Demon Deacons to a 69-68 win over Memphis in the consolation round of the Baha Mar Championship.
Making the shot in front of a Purdue-heavy crowd in the Bahamas — the Boilers are participating in the championship game of the same event — fans across the ballroom started chanting, "Colvin! Colvin!" to celebrate the moment.
Colvin was appreciative of the support he received from fans, even though he's no longer wearing a Purdue uniform.
"It's great. Obviously, I came from Purdue, so shoutout to them for supporting me still," Colvin said. "I'm happy to be a Wake Forest guy and celebrate this win."
Memphis led Wake Forest 68-66 with less than two seconds to play. The Deacons drew up a brilliant full-court pass play, getting the ball to Tre'Von Spillers, who dished it to Colvin. The junior wing knocked down the buzzer-beater and was celebrated by his teammates and fans.
Colvin had a big night for Wake Forest on Friday, scoring 19 points and shooting 7-of-12 from the floor in 25 minutes off the bench. The former Boiler had a big night against Texas Tech on Thursday, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds, but the Red Raiders won the game 84-83.
Had the Deacons won, they would have played Purdue in the championship.
Colvin probably would have loved to play in that game, but he still had an incredible moment in the Bahamas.
Colvin helped Purdue win Rady Invitational last year
It was just one year ago that Colvin had a huge moment in a multi-team event while wearing a Purdue uniform. In the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational last November, the sophomore wing had a putback bucket to push the Boilermakers past Ole Miss in the championship game.
His late putback broke a tie and lifted Purdue to an 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers won the championship out in San Diego, their fourth consecutive MTE title.
Colvin finished that contest scoring 20 points and grabbing four rebounds while shooting 8-of-11 from the floor.
Maybe Colvin was wearing a different uniform in the Bahamas on Friday night, but he's no stranger to making some big time shots in clutch moments.
