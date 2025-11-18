Updates on Purdue Basketball's Four Players Who Transferred Out
Following the 2024-25 college basketball season, four players from Purdue's roster decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal: Camden Heide, Myles Colvin, Brian Waddell, and Will Berg. All four found landing spots following their decision to leave West Lafayette.
We're now two weeks through college basketball's regular season. How are those four former Boilermakers performing with their new teams? Here are some statistical updates on the ex-Purdue players.
Camden Heide, Texas (junior)
Heide has played in all three games for Texas so far, but is only averaging 11.3 minutes per contest — fewer than he got at Purdue last season. The Longhorns are 2-1 on the season, and Heide hasn't been overly productive during the first three games in Austin. He's scored a total of just five points and grabbed five rebounds thus far.
- Points — 1.7 ppg
- Rebounds — 1.7 rpg
- Assists — 0.7 apg
- Steals — 0.3 spg
- Blocks — 0.3 bpg
- FG% — 50% (2-of-4)
- 3-pt FG% — 100% (1-of-1)
- FT% — NA
- Minutes — 11.3 mpg
Myles Colvin, Wake Forest (junior)
Colvin hasn't started for the Demon Deacons yet, but he's averaging more than 26 minutes per game. He posted back-to-back 13-point performances in games against Michigan and UMass Lowell, and has hit double digits in three of Wake Forest's four games (3-1). Colvin has also had his share of highlight-reel dunks early this season, especially in the game against Michigan.
- Points — 9.5 ppg
- Rebounds — 3.8 rpg
- Assists — 0.8 apg
- Steals — 0.5 spg
- Blocks — 0.8 bpg
- FG% — 33.3% (14-of-42)
- 3-pt FG% — 31.6% (6-of-19)
- FT% — 80% (4-of-5)
- Minutes — 26.3 mpg
Brian Waddell, Bellarmine (senior)
Waddell has carved out a starting role for himself at the mid-major level and is performing extremely well. He never averaged more than five minutes per game at Purdue, but he's now on the court for nearly 29 minutes per contest and is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting better than 60% from the field. In Bellarmines' most recent win over Wofford, he scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds.
- Points — 14.5 ppg
- Rebounds — 4.3 rpg
- Assists — 1.3 apg
- Steals — 0.5 spg
- Blocks — 0.0 bpg
- FG% — 61.1% (22-of-36)
- 3-pt FG% — 66.7% (4-of-6)
- FT% — 83.3% (10-of-12)
- Minutes — 28.5 mpg
Will Berg, Wichita State (junior)
Another former Boiler who has been a starter at the mid-major, Berg is taking advantage of his opportunity at Wichita State. He recorded a double-double in the Shockers' game against Loyola Chicago, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He's also been a force on the defensive end, already registering six blocks through the first three contests.
- Points — 12.0 ppg
- Rebounds — 7.7 rpg
- Assists — 1.0 apg
- Steals — 0.3 spg
- Blocks — 2.0 bpg
- FG% — 52% (13-of-25)
- 3-pt FG% — 0.0% (0-of-2)
- FT% — 76.9% (10-of-13)
- Minutes — 20.3 mpg
