Former Illinois Star Coleman Hawkins Raves About Purdue's Braden Smith: 'He's Elite'
If you're waiting to see Braden Smith take a step back during the 2024-25 college basketball season, you might be sitting in your chair for quite some time. Former Illinois star and Kansas State transfer Coleman Hawkins raved about the junior guard, saying the Boilermaker is one of the top players in the Big Ten.
Smith was one of the nation's top point guards last season, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from behind the 3-point line. But some maintain that the 6-foot guard will experience a level of drop-off without having 7-foot-4 center and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey in the post.
Hawkins, who spent two seasons playing against Smith while at Illinois, doesn't expect that to happen.
"I think Braden Smith is elite. I think he's probably one of the best returning players in the country," Hawkins said in an interview on the Sleepers Media channel. "I don't think he's an Edey merchant. I mean, the guy shot the crap out of the ball. He's made big shots with the game on the line. He doesn't get sped up, usually. He's great in ball screens. He has great speed, composure.
"I think he's a really good player. I think he can elevate everyone on his team, I don't think it has to be just Zach Edey. But I think he's a really good player, for sure. One of the top-five returning players in the country, in my opinion."
Smith has played a key role in Purdue's success over the last two seasons. The veteran guard enters his junior season in West Lafayette having already scored 808 points and dishing out 445 assists. He ranks eighth in Boilermaker history in career assists, needing 246 over the next two years to break the record set by Bruce Parkinson (690) in the 1970s.
And although Edey has departed, Smith still has some really great weapons around him. The Boilermakers return Fletcher Loyer, Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn — all with expereince in the starting lineup at points in their career.
Plus, Purdue should get more production from sophomores Myles Colvin and Camden Heide, as well as a 16th-ranked recruiting class coming into the program.
Hawkins has witnessed the talent level Smith brings to the court. If he believes the junior guard is one of the top players in the Big Ten, there's probably a lot of truth to it.
