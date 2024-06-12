What Braden Smith Said After Purdue Basketball's First Summer Practice
Basketball practice is underway in West Lafayette. On Tuesday, Purdue was back in the gym for the first summer practice of the year, with the Boilermakers fresh off a trip to the National Championship Game.
During the practice, players were made available to speak with reporters. Rising junior guard Braden Smith spoke with reporters, talking about the transition from last season and into the 2024-25 campaign.
Smith was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year after averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 44.1% from the floor, helping guide Purdue to a 34-5 record and a second-straight regular season Big Ten title.
Here's what Smith had to say on Tuesday.
On what Purdue is trying to discover about itself this offseason ...
Smith: "Yeah, I mean, we've got a great group of guys coming back, so that's obviously nice to have that experience. We've got a lot of young guys coming in that have a lot of talent. So, I think our main focus right now is just leading them through summer and just trying to help them the best we can."
On passing down the traits that made Purdue so good a season ago ...
Smith: "I think they kinda catch on to it and understand we know what we're talking about. We know what we're saying to them is trying to help them. Obviously, it starts with (coach Matt) Paint(er) recruiting great guys that understand and love the game of basketball. So, it makes it easy for me, Fletch(er Loyer), some of those older guys to be able to talk to them, because they want to know it and they want to get to where we were."
On how to retool offensively without Zach Edey ...
Smith: "Yeah, it's obviously going to be different. It's more opportunities for us other guys — for me to go create and get other guys the ball. Me and (Trey Kaufman-Renn) just doing some ball-scree stuff together, Fletch looking for his own, obviously me looking for mine a little bit more. It's gonna be something new but nothing that we're not able to do."
On how Smith can expand his role as a leader with Edey, Gillis and others gone ...
Smith: "I think just listening and taking in what they said to us when they were those older guys. Just try to help these younger guys. It's obviously a huge change from high school to now. So, just trying to help them the best we can and even some of these other guys, like (Will Berg) and some other guys, that haven't even played high minutes, to help them and make sure they're successful as well."
On how Kaufman-Renn can help the team offensively ...
Smith: "He was obviously limited last year with Zach, but he's capable of making those plays — those one-on-one plays. We all have 100% trust and faith in him to do that because that's what he works on, that's what he does. It'll be exciting. With me and him, it'll be ball-screen, it'll be tough to defend and I'm excited for that, as well."
On if the absence of Edey changes the way others play ...
Smith: "No. I think it's the same stuff. Obviously you're not throwing it to a 7-foot-4 guy, but you're throwing it to a shorter guy that's more skillful. That's really the only difference."
On having bigs around him that can shoot the basketball ...
Smith: "I think it's just having a guy that can shoot. I think Zach could shoot too, but he was just so dominant, why switch it up? I think just being able to have those guys that can spread the floor kinda makes my job a little easier. Trying to get them the ball so they can knock down some shots for us."
On if there's any specific motivation for Purdue this summer ...
Smith: "I mean, we're gonna approach it the same way. My freshman summer, last summer and this summer, it's all gonna be the same. We're just trying to get better every single day. We obviously have new guys coming in, so just trying to get them to the level that we're at and help them the best way possible."
On what Smith has done over the last two months ...
Smith: "Just working out, lifting — that's really it. Just enjoying a little bit of time off."
On if the Purdue staff had a message for Smith coming into the offseason ...
Smith: "Just defensively. Be more aggressive defensively and be able to pressure the ball a little bit better. That was really it. Paint said, offensively, everything just kinda works itself out. And he knows what I'm capable of."
On how the defense changes without Edey on the floor ...
Smith: "Yeah, we definitely have to lock down more — us guards at least. ... It's just another challenge for us and I think we're capable of doing so. We're a lot more athletic and, I think, wider. So, I think that should help."
On what Smith is focusing on ...
Smith: "Just being a better leader. I think that's the biggest thing. Being able to talk through with these younger guys and help them the best that I can. Kinda how I was freshman year, just those older guys helping me. Just being that vocal guy and lead by example and helping them."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
2024-25 PURDUE BASKETBALL ROSTER: The 2024-25 Purdue men's basketball roster has been set. The Boilermakers enter the season after finishing last year with a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the National Championship Game. CLICK HERE