Former Purdue Guard DJ Byrd Lands New Job as Assistant Coach
Former Purdue guard DJ Byrd has secured a new job as an assistant coach. Monday, Southeast Missouri State announced that the former Boilermaker had joined Brad Korn's staff for the 2024-25 season.
Byrd previously worked at Mercer under coach Greg Gary, a former Purdue assistant. He spent five seasons with the Bears before landing the new job at Southeast Missouri State.
Byrd began his career as the director of basketball operations at Mercer for the 2019-20 season. He was then elevated to an assistant coach on Gary's staff for the next four years.
"DJ has a great pedigree having grown up in the rich basketball state of Indiana," Korn said in a statement. "We welcome him to the Redhawk Family as he begins his seventh year following a brief stint at Barry University under Coach [Butch] Estes and Greg Gary at Mercer. DJ and his wife, Ashley, will be great additions to the SEMO area and community.
"As a player, DJ was an Indiana All-Star, Big Ten Champion and NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant. He helped carry on the foundation of Purdue basketball playing with teamwork, toughness and a passion for the game. We welcome that same attitude here at SEMO."
Byrd played in 130 career games at Purdue from 2009-13 under coach Matt Painter. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across his four-year career in West Lafayette.
In 2012, Byrd was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. He came off the bench and averaged 8.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range.
Korn will be entering his fifth season at Southeast Missouri for the 2024-25 season. Last season, the Redhawks posted a 9-22 record.
