Purdue Basketball Not Changing Its Formula for Success in Post-Zach Edey Era
It's no secret that Purdue is going to look a little different during the 2024-25 college basketball season. For the first time in four years, Zach Edey won't be wearing the black and gold, dominating opponents on a nightly basis. But just because the 7-foot-4, two-time National Player of the Year is gone doesn't mean Matt Painter is changing his formula for success.
Yes, Purdue will probably operate a little bit differently on both ends on the floor without Edey in the mix this season. When it comes to finding success, though, Painter continues to point to two key areas for the Boilermakers.
"You've got to be able to take care of the basketball and you've got to be able to rebound the basketball. Those things are pillars," Painter said on College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein. "In my 19 years at Purdue, we're like 156-15 when we out-rebound people and we have fewer turnovers. When we have more turnovers and less rebounds, we're 6-49. So if you just digest those two stats, it shows you the importance."
Last season, the Boilers had a 1.63 assist-to-turnover ratio, tied for 12th-best in the country. They also ranked second in rebounding margin (plus-11), and 10th in rebounds per game (40.4).
With those numbers, Purdue was able to post a 34-5 record, win a second consecutive Big Ten regular season title and earn a trip to the National Championship Game. It also reached those figures with Edey in the post.
"We've become a really good rebounding team, but how much of that is Zach? Zach's a big piece of that," Painter said. "So, can we collectively be an elite rebounding team without him? That's going to be our challenge."
Purdue has a talented junior forward in Trey Kaufman-Renn, as well as senior forward Caleb Furst — both of which have shown the ability to rebound well at various points in their careers. Plus, the Boilermakers still have two seven-footers on the roster with Will Berg (7-foot-2) and Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-3).
Rebounding is always a total team effort, but it was made easier with Edey on the floor. Entering this season, Painter is going to depend on more players to keep those numbers high.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Purdue junior guard Braden Smith was named a preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon Yearbook. He averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds last year. CLICK HERE
PAINTER STILL PITCHES EDUCATION: Even in today's chaotic era of college athletics, Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter puts a premium on earning a great education. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS PURDUE'S ROSTER: Purdue lost a lot of production from last year's Final Four squad, but coach Matt Painter likes the competition he's already seeing from his team this year. CLICK HERE
MACKEY AMONG TOP VENUES COLLEGE HOOPS: Purdue's Mackey Arena is known as one of the loudest, most raucous environments in college basketball. Analyst Andy Katz ranked the iconic venue as a top-three arena. CLICK HERE