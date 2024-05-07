WATCH: Gene Keady Gets Standing Ovation, Throws Out First Pitch During Purdue-Indiana Baseball Series
Gene Keady has had a busy spring. The legendary Purdue basketball coach traveled with the Boilermakers throughout their NCAA Tournament run — one that took him to Phoenix to see the team play in the Final Four for the first time since 1980. Over the weekend, Keady swapped out the hardwood for a baseball diamond.
During Purdue's weekend series against Indiana at Alexander Field (West Lafayette, Ind.), Keady was asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The former Boilermakers leader was dressed in uniform and everything for the ocassion.
As he walked onto the field to throw the pitch, Keady received a standing ovation from fans.
Fun fact: Keady was a former football and baseball player at Garden City Community College and Kansas State. This wasn't exactly foreign territory for the former basketball coach.
Although the Boilers are enjoying an outstanding season on the diamond, they dropped two of the three games to their in-state rivals over the weekend. Still, fans had the opportunity to witness Keady throw out the first pitch, which has to be a fantastic memory for so many.
During Purdue's run to the Final Four, Keady spoke highly of coach Matt Painter and the job he's done in West Lafayette.
"This is what I wanted to do when I was coaching, but I never made it this far," Keady said in a video posted by WISH TV's Danielle Zulkosky. "It's unbelievable what Matt has done. I'm very proud of him.
"Very proud of Matt. He played for me. He deserves it. He has a great family. Just happy to be a little bit part of it."
