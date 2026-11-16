Hammering Down: Gicarri Harris Epitomizes Purdue's Basketball Program

Matt Painter decided to make a change to his starting lineup just two games into the season. After opening the year with losses to No. 15 Gonzaga and Valparaiso, Gicarri Harris and Omer Mayer were replaced by Jack Benter and Antione West Jr.

That couldn't have been an easy pill for Harris to swallow. After waiting two years for his opportunity, the junior guard was pulled from the starting rotation early in the 2026-27 season. He could have allowed it to impact his attitude and performance on the court. That's not how he approaches the situation, though.

Harris went off in Purdue's 80-62 win over Ohio on Friday at Mackey Arena. He performed like a starter, playing 29 minutes and scoring 23 points, collecting five rebounds and dishing out four assists. The guard was 8-for-12 from the field.

"Starting or not starting, you've always gotta be ready to play," Harris said after Friday's win. "It doesn't matter if you play two minutes or you play the whole game; you've gotta play as hard as you can the whole time. It was just me being ready to go on the court. It's as simple as that."

That postgame quote from Harris epitomizes Purdue basketball, doesn't it? Getting yanked from the starting lineup after two games was probably frustrating. But he didn't allow the change to affect his game. Because for Harris, winning outweighs playing time.

Harris has always been mature about his situation. Last season, he spoke about his role as a bench player, saying he took pride in helping Purdue win.

"It's not something negative to look at. I'm still part of a team; I still have a great opportunity," he said last season. "And I can still help the team out, whether I'm starting or coming in off the bench."

Painter has said many times that Purdue has more than five starters on its roster. There's still a chance that Harris works his way back into the starting rotation at some point in the season. Even if he doesn't, he has proven that he's going to give everything he can to help the Boilermakers pile up victories.

Painter speaks on Harris's character

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) talks to head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Harris was a freshman, he earned a starting job quickly. He was a starter in Purdue's first five games of the 2024-25 campaign before Painter swapped in C.J. Cox. Until the first game of the 2026-27 season, Harris had been a role player off the bench.

Harris had an excellent summer and played well during Purdue's four-game trip to Canada. He was one of Purdue's top players during the summer and earned the right to be a starter when the season tipped off against Gonzaga.

Something wasn't quite working, though. Painter tinkered with the lineup and has seemingly found a group that works well together. Harris isn't one of the starters, but he's still capable of logging high minutes and closing out games, just like he did against Ohio on Friday.

"He's put in a lot of time here. He really deserved to start at the beginning of the season," Painter said. "It's just one of those things, when you don't play as well, as a coach, you have to make a move. You've gotta change things up to help your team. Sometimes those changes work; sometimes they don't. For him, it just kinda shows his character. He knows it's not personal."

That's why Harris is such a good fit at Purdue. If he had decided to transfer after the 2025-26 season, nobody would have blamed him. Rather than running to a place where he'd be guaranteed a starting job, he embraced the challenge that awaited him in West Lafayette. Even when things haven't gone his way, he hasn't pouted or moped.

Harris prioritizes winning over everything else. His attitude personifies the culture of Purdue basketball.

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